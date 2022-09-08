Mike Roberts Appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for BrassCraft Manufacturing Company

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of plumbing products, announces the retirement of George Werner, Vice President of Sales, after 27 years of dedicated service.

Mike Roberts now leads a unified global sales, marketing, and product development team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, a leading manufacturer of plumbing products based in Novi, Mich. (PRNewswire)

"I am thankful for the tremendous impact he has had on our company and the industry over the last three decades. We wish him the best as he enters his well-deserved retirement," said Tom Assante, President of BrassCraft.

Assuming the responsibilities of Werner, Mike Roberts now leads a unified global sales, marketing, and product development team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role focused on honoring and continuing the storied BrassCraft legacy. Few brands earn the fierce loyalty of the plumbing professional that BrassCraft experiences every day; we are redoubling our efforts to deserve that loyalty through industry-leading quality and exceptional product solutions," said Roberts.

As 12-year Masco veteran, Roberts joined BrassCraft as Vice President of Marketing and Product Development in 2018, previously having managed the fixtures business at Delta Faucet Company for nine years. Roberts brings over two decades of experience in the home improvement industry, both in the U.S. and Europe.

About BrassCraft Manufacturing Company

BrassCraft Manufacturing Company is a leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of rough plumbing products for new construction and repair and remodel markets. Founded by Robert Zell in 1964, the company is headquartered in Novi, Mich., with manufacturing facilities across the United States. Through its industry leading BrassCraft® brand, the company provides a variety of solutions designed with the professional plumber in mind. Its portfolio of products includes water stops, water connectors/supply lines, gas connectors, water heater connectors, drain cleaning products, and hand tools. The brand is available at wholesale supply houses and home improvement retailers across the United States and Canada, and select international channels. The company upholds its commitment to promoting careers in the trades through its Zell Scholarship Program, providing scholarships for plumbing & HVAC apprentices. For more information, visit brasscraft.com.

Media Contact

Elena Taylor

Director of Marketing and Product Development

+1 (248) 374-3861 | etaylor@brasscrafthq.com

BrassCraft logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BrassCraft