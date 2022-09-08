Little Otter Health Announces Acquisition of Wellness Products Brand Little Renegades

As the new school year begins, the mental health app adopts the hugely popular Little Renegades brand (featured on The Ellen Show!) into the family, further expanding its portfolio of mental health resources for everyday life

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One out of five children in the U.S. had an emotional, behavioral, or developmental disorder even before the pandemic, and the pediatric mental health crisis has only gotten worse. Little Otter, the nation's first fully digital, personalized mental health app for families, with a focus on children 0-14, today announced the adoption of emotional wellness products brand Little Renegades into the Little Otter family to continue to combat this crisis. The acquisition has been finalized as the brands prepare to support families' emotional, behavioral, and developmental questions during the important back-to-school transition.

Little Otter co-founders Rebecca Egger and Dr. Helen Egger, Little Renegades founder Blake Beers (PRNewswire)

We are expanding access to quality mental health care for families that is approachable, innovative, and holistic.

"Over the past two years since its founding, Little Otter has grown significantly month-over-month, bringing quality, evidence-based mental health care to kids and families across the country at scale. This growth led Little Otter to the discovery of another like-minded, female-founded startup brand: Little Renegades," said Little Otter CEO and co-founder Rebecca Egger. "Little Renegades, and its founder Blake Beers, found a solution to a problem most U.S. parents face today - introducing mental health into your family's daily life. We were inspired by their similar dedication to quality mental health care and our joint missions of empowering and equipping families with a variety of resources, and we knew we had to welcome them into the Little Otter family."

After achieving $2M in sales within their first two years of business, Little Renegades products proved that they can reach children and families across multiple learning environments.

"Ever since I founded Little Renegades, I wanted to find a meaningful and accessible way to introduce kids to emotional and mental wellness," said Little Renegades founder Blake Beers. "It's been an incredible journey to watch these products integrate into thousands of households and classrooms across the US. With Little Otter, we can now support families with even more care options from one of the most talented clinical teams in the country."

The acquisition supports Little Otter's mission to be a comprehensive platform for mental health and wellness for the whole family, especially since 72% of counties in the U.S do not have a single child psychiatrist and 80% of U.S. children do not receive any mental health care, much less evidence-based, quality care. The addition of the Little Renegades brand ultimately increases the quality of care and the reach of Little Otter's support from prevention to identification to treatment.

To fill this gap in accessibility, Little Otter is also introducing the Kelp Line, its new on-demand chat line staffed by mental health experts for all your family's emotional, behavioral, and development questions, and the new Back-to-School Toolbox.

This toolbox includes a handful of tools from Little Otter and Little Renegades that encourages a successful and supportive entrance into this new school year together:

The Little Otter Kelp Line: A one-month free subscription (valued at $29.99!) to the on-demand chat line for all your family's mental health questions. A one-month free subscription (valued at $29.99!) to the on-demand chat line for all your family's mental health questions.

Little Renegades Activity Cards: Daytime and nighttime activities designed to empower young kids with basic mindfulness techniques that can be added to their morning and bedtime routines. Daytime and nighttime activities designed to empower young kids with basic mindfulness techniques that can be added to their morning and bedtime routines.

Little Renegades Journals: Three unique ways for kids to process their inner and outer worlds. And don't forget the custom, all-natural colored pencils! Three unique ways for kids to process their inner and outer worlds. And don't forget the custom, all-natural colored pencils!

The adoption of Little Renegades and the introduction of the Kelp Line and the Back-to-School Toolbox are just a few of the ways Little Otter is expanding its offerings and accessibility to quality care even further.

"At Little Otter, we always say, 'You do not bring a problem child to Little Otter. You join as a family.' The back-to-school time is a big moment for the entire family, so we wanted to expand our proprietary offerings even further," said child psychiatrist and Little Otter co-founder Dr. Helen Egger. "Acquiring Little Renegades accelerates Little Otter's development and growth. Together we are expanding access to the Little Otter Way of Care that gives families access to quality mental health care that is approachable, innovative, and holistic–something that no other pediatric digital mental health is doing."

The Back-to-School Toolbox will be available to order starting today, September 7, on the Little Renegades website. To access the Kelp Line subscription service directly, all you need to do is visit https://app.littleotterhealth.com/kelpline/intro to sign up, and you'll be able to message an expert at any time to get advice, support and resources.

To learn more about Little Otter, visit www.littleotterhealth.com.

About Little Otter



Little Otter is personalized online mental health care for children 0-14, parents and families, providing solutions for all your emotional, behavioral, and development questions. Founded by world-renowned child psychiatrist Dr. Helen Egger and Rebecca Egger, Little Otter is the first fully digital platform focused on children's mental health. The care team at Little Otter includes licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and masters-level parenting specialists. The app offers child therapy, child psychiatry, couples counseling, and parenting support. Parents can message, schedule appointments, and track their child's progress in the Little Otter app. And now, parents can purchase emotional and mental wellness products online and in retail.

Little Otter Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Little Otter