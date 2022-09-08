Epson Robots to Showcase Automation Solutions for Automotive and Electronics Manufacturing Industries at The Battery Show 2022

Epson to Showcase Live Demo of Easy-to-Use Robot Solutions to Automate Battery Assembly Operations

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at The Battery Show in booth #319.



What: The rising demand for automation continues across the automotive and electronics industries as manufacturers are looking for easy-to-integrate robot solutions that improve efficiency, reduce manufacturing downtime and increase productivity. To meet the growing market demands for more electronic components and mobility solutions, Epson will be showcasing its unique expertise in the automotive component and electronic assembly markets at The Battery Show. With its lineup of automation solutions, Epson will provide attendees the opportunity to learn more about the GX-Series, Epson's new high-power-density SCARA robots that deliver next-level performance and flexibility. Additionally, Epson will provide an overview of its RC+® development software.





Epson's live booth demo will feature the GX8 robot, which offers multiple arm configurations and a reach of up to 650 mm to accomplish the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision to meet unique automation needs across various industries.





The GX8 robot uses Epson's patented GYROPLUS Technology to provide fast production speeds and smooth motion control.





The demo will also illustrate how the GX8's innovative slimline design can easily integrate into Cleanroom (ISO 3) and ESD as well as Protected IP65 environments and quickly handle payloads up to 8 kg, all from a small, compact form factor.





The GX8 is equipped with Epson's RC+ development software, providing customers with the ultimate ease-of-use programming experience. An intuitive and feature-packed software, Epson RC+ includes a simple user interface design, fully integrated advanced solutions, and a built-in 3D simulator that allows the streamlined design of complex yet robust robotic solutions. Providing a low cost of ownership without compromise, the GX8 robot also features battery-less encoders, a built-in Ethernet cable, and other useful features, giving users the required tools to quickly build even the most advanced automation systems.



When: The Battery Show expo will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT and Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.



Where: Suburban Collection Showplace located in Novi, Mich.; Epson booth #319



Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations required to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on how Epson Robots are used to manufacture various automotive parts, visit https://epson.com/robotics-in-automotive-manufacturing.





