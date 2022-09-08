AE Industrial Partners' Nathan Dickstein Named to Airline Economics 40 under 40 Class of 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Nathan Dickstein, Managing Director and Head of AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund, has been named to Airline Economics 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. In addition, Airline Economics recognized Kevin McAllister, Senior Operating Partner and Co-Head of AEI's Portfolio Strategy and Optimization Group, as a 2022 Mentor for providing career guidance and support.

"While it's no secret among our team and Nathan's clients that he's a rising star in the industry, we're excited for him to receive this external recognition of his superior work and accomplishments," said Michael Greene, Managing Partner of AEI. "We congratulate Nathan on this impressive honor and we look forward to his future contributions to AEI and the industry."

Mr. Dickstein, who joined AEI in 2020, has approximately 15 years of investment experience in aircraft and engine leasing at investment funds, banks and leasing companies. He now leads the AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund, which he helped launch in 2020. The AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund focuses on leasing strategies for aerospace-related assets, primarily mid-life and end-of-life commercial aircraft and engines, designed to produce income and capital appreciation for its investors.

"I'm extremely grateful to everyone who has provided me with guidance and mentorship throughout my career, in particular Kevin and the supportive team at AEI," said Mr. Dickstein. "I'd also like to congratulate the other honorees, and I look forward to working with the next generation of aviation executives on developing innovative solutions to address the industry's future challenges and opportunities."

Prior to joining AE Industrial in 2020, Mr. McAllister served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and also spent 27 years with GE Aviation where he most recently served as President and CEO of GE Aviation Services. He is also the current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Belcan, an AE Industrial portfolio company.

The Airline Economics 40 under 40 Class of 2022 was compiled based on a record number of nominations from the worldwide aviation community. First published in 2016, Airline Economics 40 under 40 list recognizes talented younger executives working in the aviation leasing and financing industry. Individuals must be nominated to be considered, and are short-listed based on endorsements received from the industry and their career achievements. The final list is determined by the Airline Economics editorial team.

"The impressive and substantial achievements by all the individuals on our short list this year is testament to the breadth of young talent in the aviation community," said Victoria Tozer-Pennington, editor and co-founder of Airline Economics.

