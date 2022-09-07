Toppan's RemoPick System Uses Vuzix Smart Glasses to Support Remote Order Picking Trial for Homebound Seniors in Japan

Successful trial results could lead to a broad rollout beginning in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Toppan, a diversified global provider driving digital transformation solutions, is using Vuzix smart glasses in its RemoPick system, which is currently being trialed at a 7-11 store in Iizuna, Japan.

RemoPick is a next-generation service that enables smoother communication by connecting remote locations in real time. The video and audio sent from the dedicated application on a transmitting terminal, such as smart glasses, are displayed on the web browser of the viewing terminal. By touching the screen on the viewer side, the image with a pointer is shared back to the sender, so it is possible to accurately indicate the selection desired. By using smart glasses, workers can also intuitively receive instructions while keeping both hands free. The solution can be used in various use case scenarios such as remote support, technology learning, and, in this trial, live commerce.

The RemoPick trial was conducted at the 7-11 store in June and July. The customer at home uses a mobile device to see a real-time video feed from glasses worn by a clerk. The customer gives instructions and communicates by tapping items on the screen or talking via a voice chat function, and products selected are subsequently delivered to their home. The store took orders once a week, with 13 people in their 60s or above taking advantage of the service in the first two weeks. Customer feedback to date has been very positive and if a second test beginning in September also proves successful, 2023 could see the launch of a full-scale service.

"We are excited to be a part of Toppan's innovative project to address social issues in Japan. With a steadily aging population, a diverse geography and persistent COVID challenges, there is a tremendous need throughout the country for a remote shopping solution such as RemoPick," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "There are over 50,000 convenience stores in Japan and some are located in mountainous or remote areas, so we believe the commencement of a rollout of this solution next year can represent a considerable smart glasses opportunity for Vuzix."

About Toppan

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals. For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 252 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

