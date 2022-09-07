DrTalks.com has partnered with Dr. Sharon Stills and 40+ experts to unlock the secrets of a sexy menopause at a 7-day virtual summit.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join DrTalks.com with the creator of RED Hot Sexy Meno(pause), Dr. Sharon Stills, from Tuesday, September 20th through Tuesday, September 27th to learn how to have a sexy, happy, low-stress menopause. Featured guests include Dr. Keesha Ewers (Best-Selling author and Integrative Medicine expert), Dr. Anna Cabeca (Triple Board-Certified OBGYN and Author), and Dr. Heather Sandison, ND (Founder of Marama). Each expert will be interviewed directly by Dr. Sharon Stills.

Rethinking “The Change”: Discover 40+ Ways to Embrace Menopause

We talk about menopause in whispers - if we talk about it at all. We fear hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings, libido changes, and potential weight gain. But we do little if anything to prep our bodies for this massive change. But here's the good news. Menopause is more than "the change." It's an opportunity to pivot. And it CAN be a beautiful, powerful, transformative time if you lean into the transition and reach for the kind of medicine that doesn't come in a bottle.

The Mastering the Meno(pause) Transition Summit brings together more than 40 guest speakers, including doctors, OBGYNs, functional medicine practitioners, naturopaths, nutritionists, and more, to teach you how to have a red hot, sexy menopause. Topics will include prepping your body for menopause during perimenopause, how to manage the symptoms of menopause, what habits make symptoms worse, what menopause can teach you about your sexuality, how to get the best sleep of your life, how to boost libido, more. Attendees will discover 40+ ways to embrace menopause as a time of transition and will leave the summit feeling empowered to craft the second half of their story with intention.

This summit is for anyone currently experiencing menopause or perimenopause and who wants to be fully prepared for this incredible time of change. Register for the Mastering the Menoo(pause) Transition Summit and prepare for a sexy, vibrant menopause!

About Dr. Sharon Stills: Dr. Sharon Stills is a Naturopathic Medical Doctor who helps perimenopausal and menopausal women to pause and evaluate life so they can live the second act of their story stronger, healthier, and sexier while aging backward. She has more than 20 years of medical experience and an extensive background in anti-aging, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and European biological medicine. She is the founder of the RED Hot Sexy Meno(pause) Program and the host of The Science of Self Healing podcast.

