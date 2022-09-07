Johnson Controls prices senior notes offering

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the pricing of its offering of $400 million senior notes due 2032. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment or redemption of near-term indebtedness. General corporate purposes may also include acquisitions, additions to working capital, repurchase of ordinary shares, dividends, capital expenditures and investments in JCI's subsidiaries.

Tyco Fire & Security Finance, S.C.A., a subsidiary of the Company, is a co-issuer of the notes. The closing for the transaction is expected to occur on September 14, 2022, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, ING and TD Securities are serving as joint book-running managers to facilitate the transaction. Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, US Bancorp and Westpac Banking Corporation are serving as co-managers of the offering.

The offering of the notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at +1-212-834-4533; BofA Securities, Inc. collect at +1-800-294-1322; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC collect at +1-866-718-1649. Investors may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: Johnson Controls' ability to manage general economic, business, capital market and geopolitical conditions, including global price inflation, shortages impacting the availability of raw materials and component products and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; Johnson Controls' ability to manage the impacts of natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the strength of the U.S. or other economies; changes or uncertainty in laws, regulations, rates, policies or interpretations that impact Johnson Controls' business operations or tax status; the ability to develop or acquire new products and technologies that achieve market acceptance and meet applicable regulatory requirements; changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including economic sanctions, increased tariffs or trade restrictions; maintaining the capacity, reliability and security of Johnson Controls' enterprise information technology infrastructure; the ability to manage the lifecycle cybersecurity risk in the development, deployment and operation of Johnson Controls' digital platforms and services; the risk of infringement or expiration of intellectual property rights; any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; the ability to hire and retain senior management and other key personnel; the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; labor shortages, work stoppages, union negotiations, labor disputes and other matters associated with the labor force; and the cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, which is available at www.sec.gov. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

