ROBERT PAULSON LAUNCHES NEW SOLUTIONS EXECUTIVE COACHING

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Executive Coach Robert Paulson launched a new business SOLUTIONS today to meet the needs of executives in this changing business world.

"Many businessmen and women are experiencing a pervasive post-Covid stagnation. There are twists and turns in how professionals are navigating the global business market with new variables like managing and motivating remote workers, re-vamping employee evaluations, or keeping up with field-related technology," said Paulson. He added, "Now is the time to invest in how you manage, empowering yourself to be a more effective leader in this morphing business landscape."

Having been a successful executive coach for more than a decade, Robert Paulson offers comprehensive Conversational Feedback Plans for his clients, which includes an in-depth 360-leadership training module for middle to higher level managers, vice presidents, senior vice presidents, executive vice presidents, CEOs and COOs.

"I work with each client one-on-one, listening and sharing peer feedback to create an exclusive plan for you to move forward in your career," added Paulson.

Dan Ritchie Learning-Development Manager of H2M Architects said, "I had no idea on what to expect from Robert when I first decided to pursue executive coaching with him. Robert made some suggestions that nudged me out of my comfort zone and made a great impact on my life. I will be recommending Robert as a secret weapon to my corporate executives who need a personal business coach."

Robert Paulson, international executive coach, specializes in active listening and a results-oriented communication style developed on the tenets of Dale Carnegie's Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) modalities, and Marshall Goldsmith's leadership methodologies. Robert Paulson's dynamic hands-on coaching through Conversational Feedback Plans produces effective leaders who experience more success and maintain top positions within their respective fields.

After a professional loss in the financial arena that left Robert searching for a more meaningful path, Robert Paulson enrolled in Dale Carnegie training. Based on Dale Carnegie's inter-personal relationship principles, this philosophy provides an ethical practice on how positive thinking helps people feel—and therefore become successful. Together with his own perceptions and experiences, Robert infuses his unique modalities to develop beneficial solutions.

Robert Paulson is available as a resource for business content writers, journalists, podcasters and influencers to discuss management styles, changing business paradigms and what makes a good leader among other topics on how people perceive how they interact with others.

"I want to help other executives avoid losing out on career-changing opportunities that will improve their lives," said Paulson. Robert Paulson can be found at www.RobertPaulson.com.

