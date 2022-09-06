RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Coupang, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Coupang, Inc. ("Coupang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPNG) Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), for violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Coupang is one of the largest e-commerce companies in Asia.

Coupang shareholders may, no later than October 25, 2022, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Coupang and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here .

According to the complaint, the Registration Statement in support of the IPO failed to disclose that: (a) Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms in order to ensure Coupang's prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions; and (iv) requesting wholesale rebates from suppliers without specifying any terms relating to rebate programs, all of which served to artificially maintain the Company's lower prices and artificially inflate the Company's historical revenues and market share; (b) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform in order to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (c) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (d) Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (e) all of the above illicit practices exposed the Company to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm the Company's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (f) that Coupang's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable.

By July 14, 2022, Coupang Class A common stock closed below $15 per share –more than 50% below the $35 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than a year-and-a-half earlier.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than October 25, 2022, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

