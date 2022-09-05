InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Plate/Beverage Cup Holder (CTK-2756)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to carry a plate and drink with one hand," said an inventor, from Maxwell, Texas, "so I invented the SOPHTRAY. My design can be used at social gatherings, picnics, barbecues and parties."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a food plate and a beverage cup in one hand. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle or shuffle a plate and drink. As a result, it could help to prevent spills and it can be used while dining indoors or outdoors. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

