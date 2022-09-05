InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Level that Can be Used Without a Helper (CSK-250)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a welder, I wanted to use a level without needing another person to help me," said an inventor from Gray Court, S.C., "so I invented the ADHERENT LEVEL."

The invention sticks easily to hard surfaces and eliminates the need to have a helper holding it. This could speed up jobs and projects as well as save time and money. Easy to use and convenient, the level is Patent-Granted, and a prototype has been created by the inventor.

The invention sticks easily to hard surfaces and eliminates the need to have a helper holding it. This could speed up jobs and projects as well as save time and money. Easy to use and convenient, the level is Patent-Granted, and a prototype has been created by the inventor.

