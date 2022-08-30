HMH Unveils Major Platform Enhancements to Empower Educators and Engage Students Heading Back-to-School Nationwide

Integrations with Google Classroom and Clever, new Spanish-language resources, personalized professional development and more provide streamlined experience, support positive outcomes

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aug. 30, 2022 – As students and teachers nationwide head back to school, learning technology company HMH today announced major enhancements to Ed, HMH's connected teaching and learning platform, that will offer an even more streamlined experience to empower educators and engage students. Seamless integrations with Google Classroom and Clever, as well as refinements and new features to many of HMH's core, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, provide powerful connected teaching and learning experiences that drive positive outcomes—all from one platform.

"At HMH, we know that an innovative, connected approach is what educators need to make the most of their time and resources and meet all students where they are," said Greg Collins, SVP of Platform at HMH. "This back-to-school, a streamlined Ed experience will equip students, teachers and administrators with powerful integrations like Google Classroom and Clever, enhanced embedded assessment, joint solutions like Amira + Saxon Phonics & Spelling and evolve the overall HMH platform experience."

Critical Integrations

With the direct integration of Google Classroom and Ed, teachers are now able to share HMH assignments with their students via Google Classroom and benefit from Ed's auto-scoring and standards-reporting capabilities. This integration gives teachers and students the best of world class, standards-aligned content and cutting-edge learning technology to support dynamic teaching and learning experiences. This back-to-school HMH also has partnered with rostering platform Clever, which enables districts to utilize Clever's automated, secure rostering and single-sign-on for HMH solutions at no cost.

Enhanced Assessment and Increased Access

Further exemplifying the connected approach are enhancements to HMH Growth Measure, HMH's embedded, evidence-based assessment system. Teachers and leaders will now have access to even greater precision to inform placement and district planning. HMH Go, the HMH Learning app, provides enhanced interactivity and online/offline syncing to provide more equitable access to HMH materials when an internet connection is unavailable.

New & Expanded Solution Features

Students will find new, engaging features and content across HMH's digital solutions, including:

"Explore Zone Simulations," now available through hallmark intervention solutions Math 180, will enable students to discover how math is used in actual career settings and explore the impact of mathematical decisions. Students can even track their own achievements, through the new Learn Zone Progress and Performance Tracker.

Writable , HMH's guided writing practice solution known for strong scaffolding support, which will offer guided practice of a specific skill. A slate of brand-new mini lessons for grades 6-12 withinHMH's guided writing practice solution known for strong scaffolding support, which will offer guided practice of a specific skill.

Waggle , HMH's supplemental practice solution for Math and ELA that combines personalized practice with gamification. These lessons provide trans-adapted learning, a teacher-redesigned dashboard, enhanced reporting, and updated auto-assign features to support teachers. A complete suite of Spanish lessons withinHMH's supplemental practice solution for Math and ELA that combines personalized practice with gamification. These lessons provide trans-adapted learning, a teacher-redesigned dashboard, enhanced reporting, and updated auto-assign features to support teachers.

Expanded supports and more rich content for English language learners within Math 180 and English 3D.

Best-in-Class Connected Curriculum

HMH's connected approach brings together best-in-class solutions in ways that are uniquely integrated to empower teaching and learning. For example, HMH's new paired digital and print solution, AI-based tutor Amira Learning and Saxon Phonics & Spelling®, will combine Amira's ESSA-strong 1:1 reading tutoring with Saxon's research-based explicit phonics instruction to provide systematic foundational reading support for K-2 learners. Amira will also now provide teacher and district skills reporting and continues to build upon its skills lessons that support readers in both English and Spanish.

Personalized Professional Services

Also, new this fall, HMH has launched Teacher Success Pathways on Ed—more personalized professional learning with learning topics configured based on teacher programs and grade-level. HMH's new pathways within the platform give teachers a clear road to success within the first 30 days with supporting resources that include interactive media, model lessons from practicing teachers, editable lesson plans, and how to platform tutorials. HMH is also the only edtech provider to offer both live and recorded sessions straight from the platform. Access to teaching tools is also further refined throughout Ed, with even greater teacher control of assignment workflow, making it easier for teachers to manage the volume of student assignments.

To learn more about HMH's back-to-school platform enhancements, visit HMH's Shaped blog.

