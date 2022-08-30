Highland Ag MarketWatch® hits the fresh produce market as a pro-competitive data and insights tool

MULBERRY, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Ag MarketWatch is a first-of-its-kind data analysis software delivering visibility into current market trends for marketers to make impactful, data-driven decisions. This patent-pending software provides subscribers with aggregated and anonymized insights into market pricing, inventories, rejection rates, and trends, while benchmarking individual performance metrics in one application. To sustain a pro-competitive global fresh produce market, data and insights are updated every 30 minutes and available to subscribers anytime.

In today's global produce market, one thing is clear- "There is a need for innovation and technology to help growers and marketers see the full scope of what is happening in their markets in real-time, on one screen to make more reliable and assured decisions" says Justin Machell, Highland Ag Solutions Chief Executive Officer.

At Highland, we recognize the impact transactional data via ERP integrations will have on market performance metrics for agribusinesses. Over the past four years, Highland has built a solution by engaging with industry experts and stakeholders to develop a revolutionary new software platform, answering the complex questions regarding data insights in the fresh produce market:

Would knowing how your operation compares to the industry, with access to never-before-seen KPIs, transform your independent decision-making?

Does your operation struggle to rely on the data sources they currently have?

Do your team members bounce from one spreadsheet to another application to see viable business data?

Have you struggled to keep input costs around freight low and could you benefit from seeing the average freight rates by commodity and region?

The lack of accurate, transparent data has hindered operational excellence and efficiencies, limiting the potential to deliver the best quality fresh produce to consumers. "The data age is here, and our response to that is our fate." - Aimee Smith, Highland Ag Solutions Sales Manager

"Everything we build at Highland comes from a problem we've heard about – and it's not just one person we hear it from, it's a problem we hear about repeatedly," says Smith. "Highland Ag MarketWatch is changing global fresh produce businesses, with insights to make significantly better decisions."

