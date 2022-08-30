GLOBAL HAIR CARE BRAND FEKKAI SELECTS HONEYWELL SOLSTICE® PROPELLANT TO POWER TWO NEW HAIR SPRAYS AND A DRY SHAMPOO

The environmentally-conscious beauty company will use Honeywell's ultra-low global warming potential technology for three new products

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced global hair care brand FEKKAI is utilizing Solstice® Propellant (HFO-1234ze) in three of its newest products, including its Volume Lock Hair Spray, Flexible Hold Hair Spray and Sheer Dry Shampoo. Honeywell's Solstice Propellant is a ready-now hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) solution that has an ultra-low global warming potential of less than one and helps reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 99% compared with traditional propellants commonly used in cosmetics. The use of Solstice Propellant in FEKKAI's newest products supports the hair care brand's focus on clean and sustainable ingredients to help eliminate the potential harmful effects of beauty products on the environment, while still maintaining salon-quality performance.

"For our new sheer dry shampoo and hair sprays, we were insistent on finding a spray technology that would support our mission to shatter the myth that clean and reduced-impact hair care does not perform at the highest quality. In fact, I waited for over three years before developing hair sprays because I could not endorse using anything that would negatively impact the planet," said Frédéric Fekkai, chief executive officer and founder of FEKKAI. "One of the guiding principles for the new and updated FEKKAI brand, which is focused on clean, vegan and lower-impact products, is that looking good should not be at the expense of the planet. Honeywell's Solstice Propellant was the perfect solution to allow us to bring reduced-impact, high-performance hair sprays and a dry shampoo to market. We all share one planet; let's all take care of her."

With globally-adopted phase-down regulations to reduce carbon emissions, traditional propellants used in cosmetics, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), are being eliminated. Honeywell's Solstice Propellant offers environmental, safety and regulatory benefits without compromising on performance. The solution is non-ozone depleting and is volatile organic compound (VOC)-exempt – per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) – meaning it has negligible contribution to ground-level smog formation. This will allow formulators to achieve VOC reduction targets set by CARB, particularly in hair spray and dry shampoo applications.

"Honeywell is committed to supporting our customers with ready-now solutions that help drive their environmental transformations," said Laura Reinhard, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Foam and Industrial Products. "When FEKKAI approached us about using Honeywell's Solstice Propellant technology, we were excited to collaborate to provide consumers with a safe product they can feel good about and that's better for the environment, without sacrificing performance."

FEKKAI's Volume Lock Hair Spray, Flexible Hold Hair Spray and Sheer Dry Shampoo are now available at fekkai.com and at Ulta stores or ulta.com.

Honeywell has invested a billion dollars in research, development and new capacity for its Solstice technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago. The product line, which helps customers lower their GHG emissions and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance, includes refrigerants for supermarkets, air conditioning for cars and trucks, blowing agents for insulation, propellants for personal and household care, solvents for cleaning solutions, and are also being evaluated for use in metered dose inhalers.

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035 and recently announced a new set of commitments that further advance its sustainability goals, including a science-based target with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that includes scope 3 emissions and participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge. The company also supports the Paris Climate Agreement. These efforts build on the company's track record of sharply reducing the GHG intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About 60% of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

For more information on Solstice Propellant, its applications and impact, visit: sustainability.honeywell.com/us/en/products/personal-care

