CLEARLOOP JOINS CDP AS AN ACCREDITED SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Clearloop has announced it has gained accreditation by CDP into its network of service providers.

Visit clearloop.us today to start building solar projects, reducing carbon and boosting communities. (PRNewsfoto/Clearloop) (PRNewswire)

Clearloop is a silver accredited Carbon Reduction solutions provider for North America, which is awarded to providers supporting companies in the implementation of ambitious sustainability practices.

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world's environmental disclosure system used by over 13,000 companies and 1100 cities, states and regions globally, and backed by investors with assets of $110 trillion.

CDP accredits environmental service providers who can help to support companies in all aspects of their environmental journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing a strategy for a water-secure and deforestation-free future.

Clearloop is a carbon solutions provider connecting ESG investors and consumer brands with opportunities to tackle their Scope 3 emissions and bring renewable energy to the people and places that need it most. Clearloop uses solar capacity (measured in watts) to reclaim carbon emissions from the grid, providing an added layer of transparency that gives business leaders a tangible model for reporting on carbon reduction and removal efforts. Clearloop's emissionality-based approach helps direct corporate investments to the most carbon-intense grids while also identifying communities where the dollar invested in new infrastructure serves as the catalyst for economic development and growth. Given the increasing onus on both public and private companies to measure and report on carbon impact, Clearloop's novel approach to funding domestic solar projects in areas most in need of clean energy and economic growth gives organizations with ambitious ESG commitments the added confidence in the impact of their investment.

Accredited providers help companies disclosing to CDP to identify the gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps and identify further opportunities for becoming leaders in the corporate environmental action space.

Laura Zapata, CEO and Co-Founder, Clearloop Corporation, said:

"As a recognized CDP-Accredited Solution Provider, Clearloop is excited to further advance our commitment to helping companies of all sizes reclaim their carbon footprint and to widen our scope to support CDP-disclosing companies. Clearloop is the bridge between communities lacking access to renewable energy and ESG investors looking to help spur additional carbon removal efforts, and is shifting the way corporate investments clean up the grid. We look forward to continuing to help companies and organizations do their part to decarbonize the grid and ensure nobody in the energy transition is left behind."

Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP commented:

"I am delighted to have Clearloop join us as an accredited Carbon Reduction solutions provider for North America. Clearloop's expertise helping companies tackle their own carbon footprints will be of great value to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data. Decarbonizing the grid in the U.S. is more important than ever, and Clearloop is providing wider access to clean energy to help these companies do their part and tackle their scope 3 emissions."

About Clearloop

Clearloop, a Silicon Ranch company, partners with companies of all sizes to meet ambitious ESG goals by reclaiming carbon and revitalizing communities through the construction of new solar projects in parts of the country with the least access to renewable energy and the economic opportunities that come with it. When corporate climate leaders partner with Clearloop to meet their net-zero and ESG goals, they're helping to build brand new solar ranches and spur economic investment in communities across the country. Clearloop uses solar capacity (measured in watts) as the mechanism to reclaim the carbon emissions from the grid. This added layer of transparency gives business leaders a tangible model for reporting on carbon reductions and removal efforts. By bringing solar projects to regions of the country with disproportionately carbon-intense electricity generation, Clearloop is shifting the way corporate investments reduce carbon to achieve emissions reductions faster and more effectively. This work also helps to bring good-paying clean energy jobs and catalyze investments in regions of the country that have the most to gain from an equitable energy transition. To learn more, visit clearloop.us and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Media Contact:

Katie Jacobs

Quarter Horse PR for Silicon Ranch

katie@qh-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearloop