Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces its Fall 2022 Drink Lineup

- The boutique coffee chain will usher in the fall season with a variety of flavorful drinks highlighted by a fan favorite – the Pumpkin Blondie -

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, will celebrate the fall season with its new lineup of drinks that will be available from September 1 – October 31st in all its more than 100 Black Rock Coffee Bar stores across seven states, including OR, WA, AZ, CA, ID, CO and TX.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Fall 2022 Drinks (PRNewswire)

Highlighting its fall menu is Black Rock's Pumpkin Blondie (served hot, iced or blended), which combines a pumpkin pie flavor with an iteration of ingredients found in Black Rock Coffee Bar's signature drink, the Caramel Blondie.

Rounding out the fall 2022 drink menu is the Salted Caramel Chai, Candied Cranberry FUEL and the Caramel Apple Smoothie. With this menu, the fast-growing coffee chain aims to provide its customers with a variety of flavorful drinks to choose from.

Pumpkin Blondie – To get into the spirit of the season, the Pumpkin Blondie is a twist to Black Rock's all-time favorite drink, the Caramel Blondie. The Pumpkin Blondie is made with hints of caramel, white chocolate and pumpkin. For a finishing touch, it is topped with cinnamon + nutmeg. The Pumpkin Blondie can be served hot, iced or blended. The Pumpkin Blondie can also be prepared as a shake without the coffee.

Salted Caramel Chai – The Salted Caramel Chai combines chai, milk and salted caramel topped with a caramel drizzle. It can be served hot, iced or blended. Its blended version features a refreshing ice cream base mixed with a delicious, salted caramel flavor.

Candied Cranberry FUEL – The iced Candied Cranberry FUEL features Black Rock's popular energy drink brand, FUEL fused with almond and pomegranate and a splash of cranberry juice on top.

Caramel Apple Smoothie – Black Rock's Caramel Apple Smoothie features an ice cream and green apple base mixed with caramel, ice, and whipped cream. Topping off the perfect smoothie is a yummy drizzle of caramel on top.

Each drink price will vary depending on modifications to the original receipt including alternative milks, additional flavors or additional shots.

Guided by its three principles - coffee, community and connection, the popular coffee chain was founded in Oregon and is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves. The boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Most recently, Inc. Magazine ranked Black Rock Coffee Bar No. 837th on its 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar