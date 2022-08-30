The 1937 Group - the First Minority-Owned, Vertically-Integrated Cannabis Company in Illinois - Secures $17M in Funding

The company will use funds to build-out current assets,

and to purchase additional cannabis companies and licenses.

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1937 Group, Ltd. ( www.the1937group.com ), regarded as the first minority-owned vertically-integrated cannabis company in Illinois, announced it recently secured $17M in new funding. The company closed a binding financing agreement with the private investment group, SGG Enterprises LLC.

The funds will be used for the build-out of current assets, and for the purchase and build-out of additional Illinois cannabis establishments.

The 1937 Group was established to be the parent company for multiple Illinois licensed cannabis companies, including a 52,000 sq ft cultivation operation currently under construction (Helios Labs), a retail operation (Parkway Dispensary), and a cannabis transportation company (Highwaymen Security).

The company is also in the process of securing an additional Craft Grow license and four (4) additional Illinois retail dispensary licenses.

"It is important that we capitalize as the leading social equity entrant in the Illinois regulated cannabis market," said Ambrose Jackson, CEO of The 1937 Group. "During these times, when venture markets have seemingly dried up, our ability to secure capital and consummate this deal is a great indicator that we have the right team and the right strategy in place; and that we can execute on our vision of becoming not only one of the first new operators to the market, but also one of the most impactful."

The terms of the agreement establish a disbursement schedule of $13M in equity shares and $4M as a debt note.

Qualified individuals and entities interested in investing with The 1937 Group or any of its ventures, may contact Ambrose Jackson at: Ambrose.Jackson@1937group.com, or Mayur Shah at: mvshah1133@gmail.com.

About The 1937 Group:

The 1937 Group, Ltd., is the first minority-owned, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Chicago, and as such, is committed to creating opportunities for others whose voices often get overlooked. The company currently has ownership of several Illinois cannabis licenses, including Retail, Cultivation and Transportation.

The name "The 1937 Group" is inspired by the Marihuana Act of 1937, which fueled pervasive racial discrimination against Mexican-Americans and Blacks, and widespread imprisonment for what is now a legal activity in the majority of the United States.

Media Contact:

The Innovation Agency

310-571-5592

hello@inov8.us

www.inov8.us

