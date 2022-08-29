SAVE THE DATE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER WITH HARD MTN DEW® - WILL YOU MARRY US IN VEGAS THIS FALL?

One lucky fan will say "HARD DEW, I DO" and ordain their love to a can of HARD MTN DEW

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new VIP couple will be tying the knot in Las Vegas this fall, marking the most unique wedding of the century — between a fan and a can. HARD MTN DEW today announced the launch of "HARD DEW, I DO," the ultimate fan challenge posing a simple question: "Do you love HARD MTN DEW enough to marry it?"

Yes, you read that right – HARD MTN DEW is proposing to fans and sending "the one" lucky fan to Las Vegas to be a permanent part of the brand's history as the first and only person to marry a can. All eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will need to express their undevoted love and passion for HARD MTN DEW in the form of an epically awesome proposal to be considered.

One grand prize winner as well as a "person of honor" who will serve as a witness will be flown to Las Vegas to participate in a classic Las Vegas wedding celebration – embarking on a lifetime of adventure alongside HARD MTN DEW.

HOW DO YOU SAY, "HARD DEW, I DO"?

Eligible bachelors and bachelorettes seeking HARD MTN DEW's can in marriage can visit HardDewIDo.com to pledge their love through Thursday, September 8, 2022, at www.HardDewIDo.com.

To court the HARD MTN DEW can, fans must propose to HARD MTN DEW by sharing their love story and writing a legendary, personalized wedding proposal that shows the brand why they're the "one" to spend a lifetime of happiness together. Submissions will be scored based on imagination, originality, and most importantly, love of HARD MTN DEW.

The "newlyweds-to-be" will seal their lifetime commitment during a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas at The Little Vegas Chapel where they'll publicly profess their love for HARD MTN DEW. In addition to the wedding festivities, the bride or groom and a guest of honor will receive travel and hotel accommodations for two nights in an epic Vegas suite, a celebratory reception at one of Las Vegas's hottest clubs, $1,000 cash as a wedding gift and of course score some of Vegas' finest HARD MTN DEW. To participate, entrants must love HARD MTN DEW, be at least twenty-one years of age and be a U.S. resident. Visit HardDewIDo.com for rules and additional program details.

"Fans have gone wild for HARD MTN DEW since hitting shelves, so our recent expansion to Las Vegas felt like the perfect opportunity to return the love by proposing to our fans," said Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for HARD MTN DEW. "We've already seen the crazy lengths people will go for HARD MTN DEW, so offering up a legendary wedding in Sin City is our way of saying thanks!"

HARD MTN DEW arrived in Las Vegas in August 2022, just in time to refresh fans during hot summer days and nights. The popular alcoholic beverage contains no caffeine, zero added sugar and 100 calories per 12 oz. serving, and comes available in four bold flavors including original MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, Black Cherry and Watermelon.

Those unlucky in love can score their own HARD MTN DEW by visiting HardMountainDew.com for availability information and more product details. Follow @HardMountainDew on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time product news and updates.

About HARD MTN DEW

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, HARD MTN DEW brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in four flavors, including MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, Black Cherry and Watermelon, HARD MTN DEW offers zero caffeine, no added sugar, 100 calories and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit hardmountaindew.com.

