Gene Robin Joins BKF Capital Group and Interlink Electronics

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKFG) announced today that Eugene ("Gene") Robin has joined BKF Capital Group as its Vice President. Mr. Robin will drive mergers and acquisitions, capital market activities, and other financial functions, allowing BKF Capital Group to grow and invest in new and existing investment portfolio opportunities. Also, Mr. Robin will play a pivotal role in expanding Bronson Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BKF Capital Group, upon completing the required securities licenses.

"We are excited to have Gene as an integral addition to the management team," said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman, and CEO of BKF Capital Group, Inc. "We believe his experience and relationships will benefit not only BKF Capital Group but also its various investments."

In addition to being named Vice President at BKF Capital Group, Mr. Robin was appointed Vice President of Strategic Initiatives of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK). BKF Capital Group and its affiliates own 82.5% of Interlink. Through strategic acquisitions and organic development, Mr. Robin will help Interlink expand its core sensors offering.

Mr. Robin brings over 15 years of diverse financial experience to BKF Capital Group, where he will focus on sourcing and structuring potential deals for BKF Capital Group and its underlying investment holdings. Mr. Robin was most recently a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Cove Street Capital, where he managed a portfolio of microcap equities and was one of the key investment professionals helping to manage the Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value strategy. Before Cove Street Capital, Mr. Robin was an Associate at Proton Capital, an investment group with holdings in various asset classes ranging from real estate to private operating companies. Mr. Robin has a BA in Computer Science from UC San Diego and an MBA in Finance from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is also a CFA® charterholder and serves on the Board of Directors of Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS).

"It's an exciting time to join BKF Capital Group and Interlink Electronics. Both companies are at an inflection point with a large number of exciting opportunities in front of them. We are well positioned to take advantage of various interesting value opportunities and drive shareholder value creation," said Mr. Robin.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, BKF Asset Holdings, Inc., which invests in publicly and privately owned businesses, and Bronson Financial LLC, which provides investment banking services consisting of M&A advisory, capital raising services, fairness opinions, and valuations to emerging growth and middle-market companies. Bronson Financial received approval as a FINRA member in June 2021. BKF Asset Holdings, Inc. currently has investments in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global leader in human-machine interface and sensor technologies, and Qualstar Corporation (OTC PINK: QBAK), a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions and high-efficiency power supplies. Our principal executive office is located at 1 Jenner, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618. The Company's securities were previously registered under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In 2015, we filed a Form 15 to terminate the registration and reporting obligations under Section 12(g). Since 2015, we make available our annual financial statements, quarterly financial statements, and other significant reports and amendments to such reports free of charge on our website as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are prepared. Our website address is www.bkfcapital.com .

