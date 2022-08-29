Award-Winning "Goosebumps" Author R.L. Stines' Novel "Zombie Town" Now in Production for Theatrical Release and International Streaming

Legendary Oscar nominated actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd joins teen stars Marlon Kazadi and social media phenom Madi Monroe in mystery teen romance "Zombie Town"

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "Zombie Town", a family-friendly, action-packed adventure based on acclaimed author R.L. Stine's book of the same name is now in production in Ontario, Canada. Blending teen romance, humor and mystery while providing a new twist on traditional zombie movies, "Zombie Town" will premiere in U.S. theaters this December and will stream on various services early next year, including Hulu in the U.S. and ABC Australia.

Zombie Town Film (CNW Group/Zombie Town Film, NKPR) (PRNewswire)

Recognized as the Best-selling Children's Book series author of all time by the Guinness Book of World Records, R.L. Stine's books have been enjoyed by generations of readers who have delighted in his signature style of humor, horror and teen adventure.

John Gillespie, Trimuse Entertainment Founder and Executive Producer noted, "We are delighted to bring the pages of R.L. Stine's Zombie Town to the screen and equally thrilled to be working with such an exceptional cast and crew on this production. A three-time Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award winner with book sales of over $500 million, R.L. Stine has a phenomenal track record of crafting stories that engage and entertain audiences."

Zombie Town stars legendary Oscar nominated actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd (Ghostbusters, Driving Miss Daisy), Henry Czerny (Mission Impossible, Curse of Buckout Road) and comedic legend Chevy Chase (Vacation, Caddyshack).

Rounding out the cast is rising star Marlon Kazadi (Supergirl, Riverdale) who was recognized as Best Young Actor at the 2020 New York International Film Awards. Joining Marlon as co-teen lead is social media phenom Madi Monroe (Around the World in 80 Days) who signed a multi-picture deal to work with Viva Kids on animated family films and was named one of the top 20 TikTok creators to watch, with over 17.3 million followers on the platform. Also joining the cast are Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch from seminal Canadian comedy show Kids in the Hall.

Executive Producers are Trimuse Entertainment, Toonz Media Group, Lookout Entertainment, Viva Pictures, and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy, Bad Blood). Directed by renowned Canadian animator Peter Lepeniotis (Nut Job, Toy Story 2), Zombie Town promises to deliver excitement and intrigue to fans of Zombie movies.

Trimuse is in development with several scripts and director Nick Copus (Animal Kingdom, Titans). Paco Alvarez and Mark Holdom of Trimuse negotiated the deal to acquire the rights to Stine's Zombie Town.

About the Executive Producers

Trimuse Entertainment

Trimuse Entertainment was founded by producer John Gillespie and William Alexander. Trimuse is a full service Canadian independent film production and distribution company whose mandate is to develop, produce and distribute quality motion pictures, nationally and abroad. Since its inception as a distribution company in 1999. Trimuse has acquired and distributed over 50 motion picture and television projects.

Toonz Media Group

Toonz Media Group is a global leader specializing in creating top class entertainment content on various media and consumer platforms for kids and families across the world. With an incredible legacy of more than two decades in the industry, Toonz specializes in high quality content creation, production, distribution, digital media exploitation, licensing & merchandising, gaming, AR/VR & other emerging technologies, and animation academics. With industry veterans from around the world in the global leadership team, Toonz Media Group believes in going that extra mile to 'Entertain the World'.

Lookout Entertainment

Lookout Entertainment is a production company founded by Yvonne Bernard, the company is run by Dan Bernard, Executive Vice President of Development & Business Operations. Yvonne and Dan are brother and sister. Lookout represents all properties owned by R. L. Stine and Joan Waricha/Jane Stine of Parachute Publishing. Lookout Entertainment is currently in development on numerous TV, film and podcast projects and makes it a priority to keep pace with the ever changing technological and media platform advances while expanding our network of industry professionals in order to provide stellar service.

Viva Pictures

Viva Pictures is a Los Angeles-based production studio and all-rights distributor with a focus on Kids & Family entertainment. Viva has a successful track record releasing movies theatrically and through major digital platforms including Direct TV, Hulu, Dish, Amazon Prime, IMDb TV, Redbox and more. Viva's movies have grossed over $500 million at the global box office and have been featured in People Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, and Animation Magazine. Upcoming 2023 releases include The Amazing Maurice starring Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke, Dragonkeeper starring Bill Nighy, and the highly anticipated sequel 200% Wolf.

