Momentum grows around the Vision 2045 campaign for cleaner business

As the world begins building back post-pandemic, TBD Media Group brings together the businesses building a better planet for everyone

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scale of the challenges facing humanity today are massive, but we should not be overwhelmed by them. That's the signal coming loud and clear from today's ambitious business leaders who make up the Vision 2045 project, dedicated to meeting the moment with innovation, collaboration, ingenuity and grit.

As we contemplate the long term fate of our planet, Vision 2045 provides a roadmap for our survival as a species and the ultimate fate of our world.

Acclaimed production company TBD Media Group has brought together businesses from around the world and across industries to showcase the actions being taken today that set the standard for better practices that protect people, planet and profit.

In a series of compelling documentaries, TBD Media Group tells the story to a global audience of how the Sustainable Development Goals are being addressed: from transforming the investment markets to using the latest technology to decarbonize the supply chain, these films give thought leaders a platform for laying out their strategy to protect and repair our natural resources.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"We are seeing a huge shift in the attitudes of businesses around the world which are looking beyond short term profits to imagine a fairer future, cleaner planet and long term sustainability. The UN has laid down a huge challenge to the world's businesses and we are seeing the bravest and most passionate of leaders stepping up to that challenge. In a media environment that leads with bad news, I am proud to say that the TBD team of filmmakers is using their talent to bring hope to anyone who questions whether the problems of the world can be fixed. They can, and these films explain how."

Zanini believes that this kind of engagement is essential to driving positive change. He says:

"We don't have the luxury of pessimism. Only optimists can see a better tomorrow and TBD Media Group, as part of the news landscape, has a responsibility to highlight the progress that has been made by Vision 2045 businesses. Solutions to our most urgent problems are here, we just need to learn the lessons."

The Vision 2045 documentary series examines how the most ambitious businesses in the world are harnessing innovation to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Companies featured in this launch:

GALP

UPLIGHT

PROGRESS-WERK

ASTM

ESSITY

HOFFENHEIM

FAIRTRADE

DORSCH HOLDINGS

LINDERSTROM

HARRYBROT

MASHOLDINGS

HANWHA

More information on the Vision 2045 Campaign may be found here: https://vision2045.com/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

Media Contact:

Anna Berkman

Chief Marketing Officer

TBD Media Group

a.berkman@tbdmediagroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE TBD Media Group