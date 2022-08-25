Promethean continues to be the No.1 education brand for Interactive Displays in USA and EMEA in Q2 2022

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean continues to be a global leader for Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2022 report on the World IFPD market. As schools closed out the 2021-2022 school year, administrators set their sights on a successful upcoming year by purchasing the right edtech for their classrooms. Significant demand and investment in education technology increased market share for Promethean's ActivPanel.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limi) (PRNewswire)

Promethean maintains its global K-12 education sector IFPD market leader position from 2018 to 2022 collectively, excluding sales in China. From July 2021 to June 2022, Promethean achieved a 24.2% volume share of the total IFPD market. In that same 12-month period, Promethean remained the number one brand in the United States, United Kingdom & Ireland, and Germany. Most recently, in Q2 2022, the company continued strong growth in the United States, achieving a 30.2% volume share of the IFPD market.

Promethean rounded out Q2 2022 with the launch of the all-new ActivPanel 9 with ActivSync, which delivers the most robust, seamless, and secure user experience to teachers, students, and IT administrators. After listening to more than 1,300 customers across the globe, Promethean designed the interactive panel to navigate a changing learning environment. The ActivPanel 9 is the only interactive panel with ActivSync, Promethean's patented technology which eliminates digital barriers between devices and enables increased connectivity, customizable settings, and enhanced mobility so teachers can move around freely. In addition, teachers can record lessons, including classroom voices and panel content, to be shared with remote and absent students and parents through any platform. Promethean also announced a strategic alliance with artificial intelligence (AI) technology company Merlyn Mind, where Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the AI solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers powered by voice-activated AI, in the US market.

"As we lead the way to Q3 2022 and beyond, it is clear that Promethean continues to accelerate our commitment to bringing innovative, market-leading technology to teachers, students, and IT administrators," said Chris Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "With the all-new ActivPanel in use, classrooms are now outfitted with interactive panels that are more secure, user-friendly, and interoperable with other technologies."

– End –

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited