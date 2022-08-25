Goldcast closes $28M Series A, continues expanding to empower B2B marketers to turn events into revenue

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldcast , the purpose-built platform for B2B field and event marketers to host interactive virtual and hybrid events, today announced the closing of a $28 million Series A funding round led by WestBridge Capital with participation from Unusual Ventures. Sumir Chadha, Co-founder of WestBridge will join the board. Following a $10 million seed funding round led by Unusual Ventures earlier this year, this brings the company's total funding raised to $40 million. This latest fundraise will be used to continue developing product use cases, make key hires to expand the company's leadership team, and invest in marketing community initiatives.

Goldcast (PRNewswire)

Events are an important channel for marketers, accounting for an average of 25 to 40 percent of B2B technology companies' budgets every year, but only Goldcast's solution is purpose-built to bring transparency to the "black box" of events (both virtual and hybrid). Goldcast's platform allows marketers to host events from small webinars to large scale user conferences that are as engaging as a Netflix show, while providing account-based insights that help growth-focused teams optimize and measure ROI.

Goldcast has solved for everything a B2B marketer needs for successful events, allowing for integration with existing marketing automation and CRMs to track all attendee activity and monitor pipeline contribution. That's why hundreds of marketing teams from leading B2B tech companies including Amplitude, Autodesk, Coherent, Drift, HootSuite, Intuit, Lattice, Microsoft GitHub and Zuora use Goldcast to host events and turn them into proven revenue.

"The shift to virtual and hybrid events post-pandemic is going to be a permanent change for B2B marketers, largely as a result of the sheer increase in reach that marketers achieve when they incorporate a virtual function. We've found that B2B marketers see a lot of importance in a strong digital event strategy," said Palash Soni, CEO and co-founder of Goldcast. "As this focus continues to evolve, so will the needs of marketers to keep track of who attends and engages with their brand. The value of events has been historically difficult to quantify from a sales pipeline perspective, and we've built a proven solution for marketers that gets them closer to their bottom line. We're thrilled to continue iterating on our existing offerings to serve larger marketing teams that want to know exactly how their event budgets are impacting their pipeline."

Goldcast has seen 10x growth in revenue and made 60 new hires since their last funding round in February. The company has added 150 additional customers over the last year.

"As digital and hybrid events become the norm, there is a strong market opportunity here for actionable insights directly related to revenue, and Goldcast is leading the pack," said Sumir Chadha, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Westbridge Capital. "We're thrilled to partner with them as they continue their impressive growth and can't wait to see what the future holds for the company."

Field or event marketers who want to start transforming their events into revenue can request a free demo here . Goldcast is also hosting an event on Tuesday, August 30 featuring leading B2B marketing experts on why brands should start thinking like a media company and how a successful digital event strategy supports that. Anyone can register for the event here .

About Goldcast

Goldcast is used by B2B marketers to create engaging digital and hybrid events that are more like Netflix show experiences and drive revenue by providing rich post-event insights. It's becoming the de facto platform for growth-stage tech companies, with customers like Drift, Microsoft Github, Intuit, Hootsuite, Salesloft, Toast, ThoughtSpot, Lattice, and Autodesk using Goldcast as an essential part of their event marketing strategy. Unlike other tools, Goldcast's platform not only provides a great experience for attendees and for event organizers, but also captures unique data for marketers to collaborate with sales and customer success teams to engage with prospects and customers post event. For more information, visit www.goldcast.io

CONTACT:

Ali Moore

ali@alimoorepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goldcast