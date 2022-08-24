SKLAR KIRSH LLP RANKED AMONG THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP has been recognized by the Best Companies Group as a winner of "The Best Places to Work in SoCal 2022." According to the publication, this recognition of the top 100 companies is based on responses from detailed, anonymous employee surveys and ranks the winners across small, medium, and large company categories. Companies must rank highest across several categories including corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction. This is the second, consecutive year the firm has received this recognition.

"It's an honor to have our firm named as a best place to work," said Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar. "This recognition is a testament to our efforts to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for our team of attorneys and professional staff to grow and thrive."

Jeffrey Sklar and Andrew Kirsh founded Sklar Kirsh LLP in 2013 and it has grown into one of Los Angeles' top boutique law firms comprised of over 35 attorneys, many of whom have practiced at national and international law firms. Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation and bankruptcy.

The firm is committed to making its culture friendly, supportive, positive, and a safe place to work. There is a feeling that everyone works to support both the clients and one another in delivering outstanding legal service.

The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program was open to all publicly or privately held companies with at least 15 employees working in Los Angeles County. The workplace survey process was conducted by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm that assessed each organization based on an anonymous 81 question survey completed by employees. As part of its assessment process, BCG also collected information on each organization's benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Visit BestPlacesToWorkLA.com for more information.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

