DRY CREEK VINEYARD CELEBRATES A FAMILY LEGACY 50 YEARS IN THE MAKING

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactly 50 years ago today, Dry Creek Vineyard founder and California wine pioneer David S. Stare received the necessary permits to build the first new winery in Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, following Prohibition. Founded in 1972, Dry Creek Vineyard paved the way for a renaissance of winemaking and viticulture in the Dry Creek Valley.

The history of this multigenerational family winery is full of notable firsts within the industry:

1972: First winery built in the Dry Creek Valley following Prohibition.

1972: First to plant Sauvignon Blanc in the Dry Creek Valley.

1972: First to label a wine as "Fumé Blanc" in Sonoma County.

1982: First to display a sailboat on a wine label, a bold and daring move beyond the popular chateau-style labels of the time.

1983: First to pioneer Dry Creek Valley's American Viticultural Area (AVA) status.

1985: First to label a wine as "Old Vine" Zinfandel, setting off an industry trend.

1987: First to label a wine as a "Meritage," illustrating the family's love of Bordeaux blending.

1997: First to release a "Heritage Clone" Zinfandel from pre-Prohibition vine cuttings.

2017: First to receive a U.S. patent for the design of printed sustainable sourcing information on a cork.

2022: First to release 50th consecutive vintage of Dry Chenin Blanc in the United States.

Stare's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, is currently the President of Dry Creek Vineyard and continues to lead with a "no compromises" philosophy, producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

"Competition is at an all-time high in our industry, so being true to our wines, our vineyards and the terroir of our region is more important than ever before," said Stare Wallace. "We remain committed to producing world-class wines from our estate vineyards and small, local family farms."

"Our family winery began in 1972, and we have been building on that legacy for five decades," continued Stare Wallace. "Through all the trials and triumphs, my father, my husband and I have worked together to meet each and every challenge head on. Our family legacy is 50 years in the making, and we are just getting started!"

Established in 1972 by David S. Stare, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. This premier, family-owned winery is celebrating 50 years of winemaking and is led by the second generation. Dave's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winemaking and grape growing business that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Named a Top 100 Winery by Wine & Spirits Magazine and a Top 10 Tasting Room by USA TODAY, the winery is also 100% Certified Sustainable. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends as well as a portfolio of single vineyard selections. To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com. Connect with Dry Creek Vineyard on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

