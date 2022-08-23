ChannelAdvisor Named Amazon Ads Advanced Partner

One of the leading multichannel commerce platform recognized as an advanced partner, reinforcing its commitment to advertising and strengthening its long-standing relationship with Amazon Ads

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based online retail solutions, today announced it has earned advanced partner status within the Amazon Ads Partner Network , a global community of agencies and technology providers that help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products.

Amazon Ads awards advanced partner status to partners based on the growth they deliver for their advertising clients and their level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like Amazon DSP and sponsored ads.

"Amazon Ads is a key way for brands and retailers to reach today's consumers," said Link Walls , VP Digital Marketing Strategy at ChannelAdvisor. "We were excited to join the Partner Network when it launched last year and this recognition reinforces the strength of our ongoing relationship with Amazon Ads. As an advanced partner, we are able to provide the support brands and retailers need to drive growth."

ChannelAdvisor provides brands and retailers with the opportunity to boost visibility and increase sales using the full suite of advertising opportunities offered by Amazon Ads. Whether using advanced automation features or working directly with our team of retail media experts, ChannelAdvisor customers benefit from both experience and technology to help find success in the Amazon store. To learn more, visit https://www.channeladvisor.com/amazon-advertising/

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

