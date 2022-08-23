CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST ASHUNTA SHERIFF UNVEILS EPONYMOUS MAKEUP LINE, ASHUNTA SHERIFF BEAUTY

Ashunta Taps Twenty Years of Professional Makeup Experience to a Create Vegan, Vibrant & Bold Conscious Beauty Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashunta Sheriff Beauty , black-owned beauty with a conscience, introduces a world of bold, beautiful color from Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks.

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty MagnetiEYES™ Day & Night Lash Set. New magnetic liquid liner technology, lets you go from day to night without glue or mess. If you can line, you can lash! (PRNewswire)

Known for her work with Taraji P. Henson, Sean Combs, Alicia Keys, Yvonne Orji, Zendaya, Molly Sims, Janelle Monae, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson, Tika Sumpter, Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, Marisa Tomei, Ciara, Jazmine Sullivan and many other Hollywood stars, Ashunta Sheriff brings over two decades of professional experience to her line.

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty offers vibrant cruelty-free, vegan products every skin shade and type.

"I created Ashunta Sheriff Beauty to bring easy-to-use, quality products that create flawless, stunning and bold makeup looks for all skin tones," shares Ashunta of her inspiration for the line. "I wanted to bring that A-list glamour to everyone with the same high-quality products that I use daily – on clients and myself."

The line features numerous innovative products and tools that are fun and easy-to-use with long-lasting results:

MagnitiEYES™️ Magnetic Luxury Lashes – Employing new magnetic liquid liner technology, this product makes applying and removing lashes easier than ever without damage. Each kit comes with two or three lash styles, a lash application tool and black liquid magnetic eye liner. The magnetic technology makes applying lashes as easy as applying eye liner. The lashes last through workouts and sleeping and are water resistant. Each pair can be used for up to 20 applications and is easy to clean. – Employing new magnetic liquid liner technology, this product makes applying and removing lashes easier than ever without damage. Each kit comes with two or three lash styles, a lash application tool and black liquid magnetic eye liner. The magnetic technology makes applying lashes as easy as applying eye liner. The lashes last through workouts and sleeping and are water resistant. Each pair can be used for up to 20 applications and is easy to clean.

BROWzing™ Brow & Lash Kit – This kit delivers everything needed for perfectly-manicured brows while nourishing brows and lashes. – This kit delivers everything needed for perfectly-manicured brows while nourishing brows and lashes.

BROWzing Brow Gel Freeze – For extreme, all-day hold, this customizable brow-styling wax lifts, tames and sculpts each brow hair for a laminated, feathered look. – For extreme, all-day hold, this customizable brow-styling wax lifts, tames and sculpts each brow hair for a laminated, feathered look.

Unicorn Duochrome Highlighter – This vegan-friendly, long-lasting highlighting powder features a diamond finish and can be used on the face, eyes and body. – This vegan-friendly, long-lasting highlighting powder features a diamond finish and can be used on the face, eyes and body.

UV Vegan Liquid Liners – Inspired by the fun bold colors of Ashunta's childhood in New York City in the 80's, these liners come in six amazing bold shades. Waterproof and smudge-proof, the liners can be layered for bold, vibrant looks that glow under black light. – Inspired by the fun bold colors of Ashunta's childhood inin the 80's, these liners come in six amazing bold shades. Waterproof and smudge-proof, the liners can be layered for bold, vibrant looks that glow under black light.

Unicorn Multichrome Glitter Shadow Palette – Ten shades of highly-pigmented pressed duochrome glitter eye shadow create a long-wearing, multidimensional effect. – Ten shades of highly-pigmented pressed duochrome glitter eye shadow create a long-wearing, multidimensional effect.

Dual Lock Adhesive Liner – This liner is offered in both black and clear and features an easy grip applicator. – This liner is offered in both black and clear and features an easy grip applicator.

Beauty Water Fix It Spray – A vegan and alkaline, water-based hydrating spray, this product is infused with jojoba, rose water, coconut fruit, Vitamin E and setting agents that set makeup all day while giving skin a fresh, healthy glow. – A vegan and alkaline, water-based hydrating spray, this product is infused with jojoba, rose water, coconut fruit, Vitamin E and setting agents that set makeup all day while giving skin a fresh, healthy glow.

Black Diamond Makeup Sponge – The makeup sponge with an EDGE! This latex-free sponge plumps when dampened, yet maintains its shape and is perfect for getting those tough-to-reach areas. This product comes with its own clear diamond-shaped holder. – The makeup sponge with an EDGE! This latex-free sponge plumps when dampened, yet maintains its shape and is perfect for getting those tough-to-reach areas. This product comes with its own clear diamond-shaped holder.

BROWzing™ Brow Brush – This dual-ended vegan brow brush is the perfect eye accessory! One side helps shape, define and sculpt brows, and the other can be used with eye shadows and cream color bases to line. – This dual-ended vegan brow brush is the perfect eye accessory! One side helps shape, define and sculpt brows, and the other can be used with eye shadows and cream color bases to line.

About Ashunta Sheriff Beauty

Ashunta Sheriff Beauty delivers highly pigmented, cruelty-free, vegan beauty products for all skin tones. Our products are long-wearing and eco-friendly. From paper packaging to reduced carbon footprint manufacturing, we are taking steps to do our part. We are a Black-owned beauty brand and proud to be a part of this growing conscious global beauty collective.

