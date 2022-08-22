CME Group Opens Registration for its 19th Annual Global University Trading Challenge 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, is calling on global college students interested in pursuing careers in finance and markets to register for its annual University Trading Challenge which will be held during October 2022. Registration for the global educational competition opens today.

Now in its 19th year, the CME Group University Trading Challenge allows teams of undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to experience the excitement, energy and decision-making required of real-time futures trading in a number of CME Group's markets across multiple asset classes on a simulated, professional trading platform provided by CQG. Educational content and market commentary are also provided to all participants. Throughout the four week-long challenge, participating students will receive live market updates through Dow Jones newsfeeds and The Hightower Report.

"The many uncertainties in today's global economies are driving increased interest in and demand for hedging and risk management strategies," said Anita Liskey, Global Head of Brand Marketing and Communications at CME Group. "We encourage all university students who want to learn about derivatives markets and test their trading skills to participate in this unique hands-on educational experience."

University teams can participate on a student-led team or in cooperation with a faculty advisor. Advisors will have early registration access to register their teams beginning today at 9:00am CT. Registration for the general student population opens Wednesday, September 7 at 9:00am CT, and closes on Thursday, September 29 at 5:00pm CT. The live competition begins on Sunday, October 2 at 5:00pm CT and concludes on Friday, October 28 at 4:00pm CT.

Participants can register by following this link, and are encouraged to brush up on their market knowledge through the wide range of resources available through the trading challenge portal.

Last year, a total of 386 teams comprising more than 1,500 students from 24 countries competed, with the winning team coming from Colombia's University of Bogota Jorge Tadeo Lozano.

CME Group is committed to educating the next generation of finance professionals on the significance of its global derivatives markets and risk management. In addition to interactive events like the University Trading Challenge, CME Group also partners with other industry organizations to offer educational tools, such as Futures Fundamentals, a one-stop educational resource that explains the role of futures markets in everyday life. The goal of the site is to make financial education an engaging experience for anyone, regardless of how well versed they are in the world of finance.

