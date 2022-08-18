Trillium Engineering Announces New CEO

Mark Mirelez Joins as Chief Executive Officer

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Engineering, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered camera gimbals for unmanned aerial systems ("UAS") performing mission-critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Mirelez as chief executive officer of the company.

Mark is a highly experienced defense technology executive who most recently served as chief executive officer of BEI Precision, which designs, engineers and manufactures highly accurate and resilient sensors and frequency reference technologies for mission-critical space, air and sea applications. Mark led the company during a period of highly successful growth which included the design, implementation and fielding of a broad and innovative product development program. Prior to leading BEI, Mark held leadership roles at DynCorp International, Rockwell Collins, Norvell Electronics and National Instruments. Mark holds a bachelor's degree from the United States Air Force Academy and a master's degree from Abilene Christian University.

"Mark has a tremendous track record in leading high technology defense companies through periods of exceptional growth" said Steve Brooks, partner with J.F. Lehman & Company. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Mark again and believe his leadership experience is a strong match with Trillium's innovative culture, strong program positions and dynamic market opportunity."

"I am very excited to welcome Mark to Trillium" added Rob Gilchrist, co-founder and vice chairman of Trillium. "Mark's expertise and demonstrated accomplishments in successfully leading similar businesses during periods of expansion represents a great match with our overall enterprise."

J.F. Lehman is a leading private equity firm in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental sectors and a substantial investor in Trillium, providing support for its growth in partnership with Trillium's founders and its dedicated and talented team.

