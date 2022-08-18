Guidehouse Insights Explores Future Opportunity for 6G Technology

The time to define 6G's capabilities is now

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the opportunity for the 6G (sixth-generation wireless) technology market of the future. The report examines the different technologies that currently constitute 6G research efforts, as well as some of the use cases that next-generation networks will enable.

Even though 5G mobile networks are not yet fully rolled out worldwide, researchers and regulators are already developing and examining the technologies that will constitute 6G. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, since the advent of mobile broadband, demand for bandwidth and download speeds has increased steadily, as users have come to rely on mobile networks for ever more intensive uses in consumer, enterprise, and industrial settings.

"6G will build on advancements that powered 5G to deliver smarter AI and improved edge computing," says Francesco Radicati, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This will enable new use cases through improved Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital twin capabilities."

In order to prepare for the future of 6G, mobile companies should prepare to pay more in 6G spectrum auctions; vendors must ensure security is built into the technology from the start, and governments and vendors must prevent 6G fragmentation by cooperating in the pre-standard phase, according to the report.

The report, 6G: Preparing for What's Coming in 2030, examines the different technologies that currently constitute 6G research efforts, as well as some of the use cases that will be enabled by next-generation networks. It also examines the possibility of a fragmented standard if stakeholders do not cooperate during the pre-standard phase, and offers key recommendations for mobile companies, developers, and governments in the years leading to a 6G launch. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

