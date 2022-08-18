D-Fend Solutions and Syzygy Integration Cooperate to Optimize C-UAS Communications and Data Management

RF Cyber Counter-drone takeover technology combines with situational awareness sensor engineering to deliver greater C-UAS interoperability, calibration and control.

RA'ANANA, Israel, MCLEAN, Va., and WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, counter-drone takeover technology and Syzygy Integration , a next-generation situational awareness technology engineering firm have integrated D-Fend's EnforceAir™ C-UAS with Syzygy's SNAP (Sensor Network Access Point).

The integration will strengthen support for the Team Awareness Kit / Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Justice (DOJ) and first responders in contending with rogue drone activity at sensitive and critical sites and events. TAK is a cost-effective, off-the-shelf government sponsored solution developed by the Department of Defense that enables tactical data generation, visualization, and sharing to facilitate communications across multiple users and achieve shared tactical situational awareness. This integration also enables EnforceAir to immediately work with camera systems, radars, and other sensor technologies for fusion and filtering via all the capabilities in SNAP. SNAP also enables all the sensor data to work across enterprise networks via secure connections, mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET), goTenna and Iridium simultaneously.

"We are gratified to collaborate with Syzygy Integration," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "The integration of EnforceAir's unique and proven cyber takeover counter-drone capabilities with SNAP will lead to greater optimization of cross-functional tactical data flow and communications for various C-UAS scenarios, sectors, and use cases, delivering more robust airspace safety and security in the context of heightened threat levels from hostile and unsafe UAS activity."

"This integration is timed perfectly given the clearly increased threat from unauthorized UAS activity, and the requisite need for enhanced situational awareness and defensive coordination," said Wesley Mitchell, President of Syzygy Integration. "Through this strong collaboration, we are taking more impactful steps towards protecting airspace with greater alignment and coordination across multiple operator users and stakeholders."

"We are proud to deliver enterprise situational awareness to the extreme tactical edge through our goTenna mobile mesh network solution in collaboration with D-Fend Solutions and Syzygy Integration," said goTenna's Chief Executive Officer, Ari Schuler.

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple high-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security bodies – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA, Syzygy Integration LLC is a company focused on providing next-generation situational awareness to those that protect the homeland. Our suite of products includes SNAP (Sensor Network Access Point), TAK.Team (commercially available TAK infrastructure), Argos (dismounted sensor suite), and full software and cloud development services for next-generation situational awareness. For more information and to learn about career opportunities, please contact us at info@syzygy.co and visit us at www.SyzygyIntegration.com

Founded in 2012, goTenna shipped two generations of consumer mesh-networking devices in 2015 and 2017 before releasing its tactical-grade goTenna Pro product line in 2018. Led by seasoned professionals with broad innovation experience at companies like BBN Raytheon, Qualcomm, and Cisco, the company is backed by venture capital investors such as Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Comcast Ventures, Walden Ventures, and MentorTech Ventures. goTenna currently supports over 300 law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies around the globe.

