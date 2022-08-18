Chicken Salad Chick Launches 'Cookies for a CURE' to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

Promotion will take place in September in Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month; Proceeds will Fund Childhood Cancer Research Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the launch of its Cookies for a CURE promotion as part of a nationwide initiative to raise money and support pediatric cancer research. Beginning September 5, Chicken Salad Chick will be selling new Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all participating locations. Chicken Salad Chick will donate a portion of the proceeds from Cookies for a CURE directly to their partner organization, CURE Childhood Cancer, whose mission is dedicated to childhood cancer research while supporting patients and their families.

The cookies will be available for purchase throughout September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and will be available while supplies last. The limited Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies will be topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting in honor of the gold ribbon which serves as the international symbol for Childhood Cancer.

"On behalf of the entire Chicken Salad Chick community, we are proud to support CURE and their commitment to finding a cure for cancer - a cause that is so close to our hearts as an organization and to our foundation's mission to fight cancer," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "To honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, we're appreciative to all customers able to purchase our Cookies for a CURE and know that by doing so they are helping support targeted cancer research."

Chicken Salad Chick expects to donate over $40,000 directly to CURE based on the supplies allotted for Cookies for a CURE.

Earlier this year, Chicken Salad Chick announced it raised over $420,000 on behalf of its annual Giving Card program to support local food charities and cancer research. A sizeable portion of these funds was donated directly to CURE to support the organization's efforts to fund new research in the fight against childhood cancer.

"With the support from our partnership with Chicken Salad Chick and their generosity, we were able to set a record this year with grants for childhood cancer research totaling more than $4.7 million," said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. "September is an important month for us as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and we are grateful to Chicken Salad Chick for raising awareness through their Cookies for a CURE promotion."

The CSC Foundation was created in 2014 by Chicken Salad Chick's founders, Kevin and Stacy Brown, with a mission to fight cancer and feed the hungry. Through the growth of the foundation, CSC has had tremendous opportunities to impact the lives of those in need through initiatives like the annual Giving Card program and now Cookies for a CURE. The CSC Foundation has helped secure the future of CSC's philanthropy by setting a positive example across the Chicken Salad organization.

For more information about Cookies for a CURE and the CSC Foundation, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta, Georgia-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $4.7 annually to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.

