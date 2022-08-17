West Physics named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that West Physics has made its' annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Appearing on this list nine previous times (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021) this marks the 10th time West Physics appears on the Inc. 5000 with a 3-year revenue growth rate of 84 percent.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small and medium-sized businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on this distinguished list.

"Of about 7 million small businesses in the U.S., only 5,000 make this list every year and multiple years is even more rare. In fact, there are only about 150 companies in the United States to have demonstrated the consistency of growth needed to achieve 10 years of being on this list since they started these rankings in 1982," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President of West Physics. Dr. West continued: "Appearing on this list would not be possible without the tireless effort of our dedicated & loyal staff and leadership, and the trust and faith that our amazing customers bestow in us every single day. All of us at West Physics know that our success comes from remaining focused on helping our clients succeed; helping them achieve and maintain high levels of safety, ensure regulatory compliance and maintain accreditation in a highly complex, regulated industry."

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading global provider of integrated diagnostic medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves over 5,000 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, RadSite, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit www.westphysics.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Denny Runnion

Vice President, Marketing

(770) 435-9186

denny@westphysics.com

