V-Soft Consulting Awarded ServiceNow Elite Partner Status

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V-Soft Consulting announced its elevation to ServiceNow Elite Partner status, placing the company among the top performing ServiceNow partners in the industry. V-Soft's ServiceNow practice operates under the V-Soft Digital brand, the innovation arm of V-Soft Consulting.

V-Soft Consulting Achieves ServiceNow Elite Partner Status (PRNewswire)

"We've been working hard to build a base of client success and develop a world class team of consultants across the ServiceNow platform for three years, first attaining Premier status, now demonstrating our success as Elite," stated Leslie June, VP – ServiceNow Customer Experience at V-Soft Digital. "We are committed to continuing to apply our professional expertise to bring value to our clients."

The Elite Partner status is awarded to organizations that demonstrate expertise in five or more ServiceNow products across IT, employee experience, and customer service workflows. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, V-Soft Digital helps their clients achieve digital transformation through ServiceNow's suite of industry-leading products, such as ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, SPM, CSM, GRC, SecOps, HRSD, and MSP offerings.

David Roy, V-Soft Digital's VP – ServiceNow Delivery Excellence, said, "An increase in our sales accreditations and certification requirements will ensure our teams will have the latest ServiceNow release updates to help guide our customers on their ServiceNow investments."

This recognition by ServiceNow has reinvigorated V-Soft Digital's dedication to further excel in the ServiceNow ecosystem and provide clients with tailored solutions, including consulting, implementation, managed services, hosting, specialized staffing and 24x7x365 support. With plans to extend operations to more locations, V-Soft Digital is confident they will achieve the next milestone as a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner.

"Our next goal is to become a distinguished Global Elite Partner of ServiceNow," said June. "This means continuing to grow our professional services and bring our expertise to more clients around the globe, strategizing with our clients and ServiceNow to leverage the power of the platform in the most effective ways to make and sustain our clients as leaders in their industries."

Visit us here to learn more about V-Soft's ServiceNow capabilities and offerings.

About V-Soft Consulting

V-Soft Consulting, founded in 1997, is a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). V-Soft is an award-winning IT consulting firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. As a trusted partner of industry leading companies, V-Soft has over 20 years of experience in delivering innovative technology solutions for today's complex business challenges to include information technology (IT) business solutions, managed services, engineering, and IT staffing across North America and internationally.

V-Soft's ServiceNow Practice operates under the V-Soft Digital brand, the innovation arm of V-Soft Consulting.

Media Contacts

Michael Ross, Chief Marketing Officer, mross@vsoftconsulting.com, direct (502) 242-1670

Kasey Tyring, Marketing Coordinator, ktyring@vsoftconsulting.com, direct (502) 242-1667

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE V-Soft Consulting