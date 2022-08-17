Mahindra unveils five Electrifying SUVs under two brands based on the purpose-built INGLO platform

Launches two EV brands –Iconic brand XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and the all-new electric-only brand called BE

Showcases five new electric SUVs based on the modular INGLO platform, using VW MEB platform components

INGLO features one of the lightest skateboard and class-leading high energy-density batteries

First of these e-SUVs to be launched towards end of 2024, starting with the Indian market

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading SUV manufacturer, today unveiled its new state-of-the-art INGLO EV platform and five e-SUVs under two EV brands showcasing its vision for the future of electric mobility.

Mahindra's vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, through the three key strategic pillars of Brand, Design and Technology.

Brand :

Bringing alive the sport in electric SUVs, Mahindra unveiled two new brands, created specifically to house the company's EV portfolio – Iconic brand XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and the all-new electric-only brand called BE.

The iconic brand XUV will host a range of products that builds upon the Mahindra legacy while embracing the future. With a sophisticated futuristic design, pulsating performance and dynamic innovation, it is targeted at customers who have the passion to live life beyond boundaries while making a difference.

The bold, evocative and exhilarating BE brand, with its audacious new design language will target customers who want to define their life's journey their own way while making a difference: A brand that will let customers be who they want to be.

The manifestation of these two brands have been showcased via five e-SUVs: the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first four of these are to be launched between 2024 and 2026.

Design:

Common to these SUVs is the Mahindra new Heartcore design philosophy – a blend of unmissable presence, inner strength and attitude. Breaking new ground, these all-new e-SUVs will create an electrifying presence, both on the road and off it, while retaining the Mahindra core SUV heritage.

INGLO Technology:

Indian at heart and global in its reach, the INGLO platform encapsulates progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface. The name also symbolizes the flow and exchange of energy and emotion, a GLO of well-being, a system that brings complete harmony.

The cutting-edge INGLO platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward. The purpose-built platform will pack intuitive, intelligent and immersive innovations that will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture and is the heart of its ultimate human-machine interface.

INGLO offers class-leading safety standards, exhilarating performance, excellent range and efficiency, exemplary driving dynamics, versatility and intelligent HMI. INGLO also delivers a multi-sensorial driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates that will keep the EVs as good as new.

Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, "We are proud and delighted to showcase our Born Electric vision. It provides a strategic direction that is in line with our core philosophy of 'Rise' – to be an organisation that will be counted among the best in the world and at the same time rise for our planet to fight against climate change. Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric."

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, "Our vision of Born Electric is underpinned by the future-ready INGLO platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hews to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure. We aim to not only electrify the roads but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world."

