GenScript Launches Expedited mRNA Service for Research and Pre-Clinical Applications

This new, integrated service helps scientists accelerate their mRNA research projects by providing an integrated workflow across gene synthesis, plasmid preparation and DNA linearization, and mRNA synthesis

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc. , the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider, announced the availability of a new research use only (RUO) and pre-clinical messenger RNA (mRNA) synthesis service for biopharma research and development teams. By applying decades of experience in molecular biology, GenScript now offers a single-vendor gene-to-mRNA service that delivers custom mRNA within six to eight weeks.

GenScript’s IVT mRNA service spans the entire workflow, from gene synthesis to mRNA production. This simple and expedited mRNA manufacturing workflow expands the possibilities for personalized medicines such as patient-specific cancer vaccines or protein replacement for rare diseases. (PRNewswire)

mRNA provides new therapeutic opportunities for a range of diseases, and scientists need expedited, access to robust, custom mRNA to synthesize the proteins used to engineer personalized medicines. But, until now, development of mRNA involved contracting with several different specialist suppliers.

In contrast, GenScript's IVT mRNA service spans the entire workflow, from gene synthesis to mRNA production. This simple and expedited mRNA manufacturing workflow expands the possibilities for personalized medicines such as patient-specific cancer vaccines or protein replacement for rare diseases.

"GenScript has brings decades of deep technical expertise and a reputation for routinely producing customized nucleic acids for biopharma, academic, and industry clients worldwide," said Ray Chen, PhD, president of GenScript USA Life Science Group. "The new IVT mRNA production service solves mRNA researchers' challenges of sourcing and communicating among multiple vendors and de-risks the synthesis of highly optimized mRNA designs."

Service highlights

GenScript accelerates mRNA research with optimized mRNA production workflow — from gene to mRNA in 6-8 weeks

Eliminates the need to provide mRNA expression vectors: just provide open reading frames (ORFs); GenScript will manage all the steps to successful custom mRNA synthesis

GenScript's integrated gene synthesis, linearization, and IVT process ensures high mRNA integrity and uniform poly(A) tails which results in enhanced expression efficiency.

mRNAs produced at GenScript are optimized with our proprietary production platform, ensuring the quality and expression efficiency of your mRNA.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform, and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the USA, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

GenScript owns a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of Q3 2022, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 57,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide. For more information visit genscript.com .

