Entrata Appoints Property Tech Veteran Scott Allan as SVP of Sales to Drive Expansion of Global Customer Base

Allan joins Entrata's rapidly growing leadership team, bringing decades of property tech experience the company's core sales function

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Scott Allan as Senior Vice President of Sales. Scott joins the company with decades of sales experience in the property technology industry and will play a key role in fueling Entrata's customer growth as the company continues its focus on domestic and international expansion.

Entrata (PRNewsfoto/Entrata) (PRNewswire)

"This has been a milestone year for Entrata and we're very excited to have Scott and his expertise join our expanding leadership team," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "With his vast experience, Scott understands the industry inside and out, bringing an invaluable perspective to our sales function. He joins the team at an exciting period in our company's journey, and his expertise will help propel us to the next stage of growth as we work to further globalize our platform."

An industry veteran, Allan previously held marketing and sales leadership positions at several of the property technology industry's largest companies including RealPage, Yardi and G5. He most recently served as the Chief Growth Officer of REPLI, where he oversaw the company's sales and marketing departments, growth strategy and go-to-market product launches.

"Entrata is a true innovator in the multifamily housing industry — bringing an innovative, and much needed platform solution to millions of renters and property managers across North America," said Allan. "They have built an impressive customer base, and I couldn't be happier to bring my market expertise, growth strategy knowledge and sales experience to the team. I'm looking forward to helping drive the global expansion of Entrata's customer network."

Allan's appointment is the latest leadership hire in Entrata's heavy investment in personnel over the past year, including notable growth in its C-Suite. After announcing its first international expansion with a move into Canada earlier this spring, the company is on track to continue the globalization of its exclusive single-login, open-access property management platform.

For more information about Entrata and its technology, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entrata