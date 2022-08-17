Buddy Systems Alleviate HR Pain Points and Improve New Hire Experience, Says HR Research Firm McLean & Company

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the globally trusted partner of HR and business leaders, has released its newest research-driven resource, titled Implement a Buddy System at Work. This data-backed guide is intended to support HR leaders in building a more consistent and effective way to help onboard new employees. With HR facing ongoing challenges like significant turnover and competition in the talent marketplace, a "buddy system" is an easy-to-implement solution that McLean & Company research indicates is effective at helping new employees acclimate to a new organization and role.

Mclean & Company Logo (CNW Group/Mclean & Company) (PRNewswire)

Onboarding is often exciting and stressful for both the new employee and the manager, and new hires often need extra support to settle into a new role. McLean & Company's New Hire Survey Database shows employees are 1.8 times more likely to be engaged when their acclimatization experience is positive compared to those who rate their experience lower.

A buddy is different from a mentor or coach. The term "buddy" refers to the internal tenured employee who assists a new employee in settling in with an organization. The buddy acts as a friendly point of contact to help new employees adjust to their roles during the first few months by providing advice, answering questions, and making introductions.

The research indicates that a buddy system provides ongoing support to new hires after their initial orientation without a significant investment in time or resourcing and can alleviate some of HR's pain points with similar programs.

Buddy system programs offer the following merits:

Easy to implement with minimal coordination





Senior-level members freed up for more formal interactions





No specialized training required to be a buddy





Flexibility in meeting frequency, duration, and location

For employees, buddy systems are valuable and offer such benefits as:

An enhanced and more personalized onboarding experience





Prevention of potential isolation when hired ad hoc rather than in large groups





Help with the adjustment period as new employees become familiar with team processes and organizational culture





Networking opportunities and identification of key contacts within the organization





Improved distribution of the time managers traditionally spends on onboarding

McLean & Company explains that although the implementation of the buddy system and the buddy selection process fall under a manager's list of responsibilities, HR can impact uptake and effectiveness by designing the framework and guiding managers on how to integrate it into their onboarding processes. This framework will ensure that a consistent approach is being applied throughout the organization and that all new employees have access to an additional layer of onboarding support.

The complete Implement a Buddy System at Work guide can be downloaded and viewed now.

To learn more about McLean & Company or to download the latest research, visit hr.mcleanco.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@mcleanco.com.

HR can impact uptake and effectiveness of a buddy system by designing the framework and guiding managers on how to integrate it into their onboarding processes. (CNW Group/Mclean & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mclean & Company