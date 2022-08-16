With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 495 Percent, Leading Cannabis Technology Company Receives Ranking No. 1320 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has again named Willow Industries , the leader in cannabis kill step and decontamination technology, on the publication's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Leading Cannabis Technology Company Willow Industries Recognized on Inc. 5000 Annual List Two Years in a Row

Over the past five years, Willow has grown 2,820 percent in revenue and has expanded operations to three countries. Its holistic, turnkey approach in providing cultivators with technology, scientific insights and best practices to ensure consumer safety, earned the company its ranking of 1320 on the list.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries. "As we continue to scale our business throughout the U.S. and global markets, our commitment to consumer safety remains paramount in helping cannabis businesses provide consistently clean and safe products. Being ranked on this list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our world-class team of microbiologists, engineers and technicians, and I look forward to our future."

Ellsworth founded Willow, the first cannabis decontamination company in the country, in 2015, after noticing a lack of health and safety standards in the cannabis industry. Leveraging her extensive science and consumer safety background, Ellsworth launched Willow to bring a kill step to cannabis. Today, Willow's patented, organic ozone-based technology, WillowPure, is currently available to all licensed cultivators in the U.S. and across the globe.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

"Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible leasing model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America two years in a row and was recognized in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit WillowIndustries.com and follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

View original content:

SOURCE Willow Industries