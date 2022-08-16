LOCKTON NASHVILLE WELCOMES BARRY BOSTER AS VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER

Boster brings global healthcare experience with roles across firms including Cigna, Humana and Mercer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton welcomes Barry Boster as Vice President and Producer to the firm's Nashville office.

An industry leader for nearly three decades, Boster has worked for impressive global healthcare firms including Cigna, Humana and Mercer. Beginning as an Underwriter, he advanced his career through promotions, having held roles in client management, business development and overall market leadership.

While at Humana, where he spent nearly 18 years of his career, Boster consistently achieved Presidential Council status, ranking him in the top 20% highest achieving salespeople and sales leaders in the organization, nationwide. He joins Lockton with an entrepreneurial mindset and deep focus on partnering with employers to assist them in managing through their human capital challenges, as well as managing the overall risks these organizations face.

"I was drawn to Lockton's culture and focus on the customer," said Boster. "Lockton's tools and resources are differentiators in the industry and allow us to work closely with employers to deliver solutions, which help manage the many risks they face in this challenging environment."

"Welcoming Barry to the Nashville team will enhance our leadership from a client and recruitment perspective," said Brian Roberts, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Lockton Midwest. "We look forward to his success with the firm."

At Lockton, Boster will work across all industries. He holds impressive relationships in Tennessee, but his reach expands beyond, into Kentucky and the other surrounding states. He holds both an undergraduate and graduate degree from Belmont University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Master of Business Administration.

ABOUT LOCKTON

Lockton is the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services. What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For over three decades, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Nashville office visit lockton.com/careers

View original content:

SOURCE Lockton