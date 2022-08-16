Indiana Center for Recovery Unveils BrainsWay Deep TMS™

Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Center Debuts Innovative Treatment for Mishawaka Patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center for Recovery—the largest mental health and addiction treatment provider in the state—announces its partnership with BrainsWay, a leader in noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. This technology, combined with custom care plans from Indiana Center for Recovery, will bring recovery and relief through clinically demonstrated, painless treatments that can be highly effective when other treatment modes have failed.

Indiana Center for Recovery (PRNewsfoto/Indiana Center for Recovery) (PRNewswire)

BrainsWay's Deep TMS™ treatment is based on novel breakthrough technology that targets brain areas for increased stimulation and activity. As shown effective in more than 60 clinical trials worldwide, Deep TMS™ is FDA-cleared for treating major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and smoking addiction.

Deep TMS™ alleviates chronic distress and discomfort in treatment-resistant disorders when first-line medications and therapies have not achieved patient goals or reduced symptoms. Boosting care for patients with substance use and mental health disorders, Indiana Center for Recovery will use Deep TMS™ within holistic treatment paths unique to each patient.

"Mental health in our community has never been more important, and through BrainsWay technology, we can aim for better rates of recovery across patient populations. With Deep TMS, we're improving the experience of getting real help that lasts," said Dr. Michael Kane, Medical Director. "It's a treatment for patients with the most disruptive and stubborn symptoms that don't respond to SSRIs or talk therapy alone. It's more hope to heal."

New patients will see how Indiana Center for Recovery's experts and compassionate professionals use Deep TMS™ to promote true wellness in South Bend and beyond. To learn more, visit https://treatmentindiana.com .

About Indiana Center for Recovery

Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has pushed patient outcomes through expert staff, high-end facilities, and scientifically sound protocols for patient-centered recovery. Esteemed in substance use disorder and mental health treatment, they offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect while treating mental health conditions, patterns of addiction, and underlying health conditions.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indiana Center for Recovery