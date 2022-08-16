Equinox Hotels Partners With Skin Science Solutions To Offer Innovative, Premium Lymphatic Drainage Experience

New Generation Device, icoone roboderm®

Now Available At Equinox Hotels' Hudson Yards Location

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equinox Hotel New York unveils transformative new spa experiences delivering visibly toned skin through optimal lymphatic drainage. The new icoone roboderm® treatments, available for the first time at The Spa by Equinox in partnership with Skin Science Solutions, offer painless and non-invasive facial and body rejuvenation through innovative cellular technologies. At the forefront of luxury spa innovation, The Spa by Equinox has also developed pairings that blend the icoone tech sculpting offerings with Biologique Recherche manual sculpting treatments for optimal regeneration. These bespoke combinations debut today, as well.

"Industry-leading innovation is at the forefront of The Spa at Equinox Hotels. The thoughtful combination of our new technology-forward icoone roboderm® treatments alongside Biologique Recherche manual body treatments provides our guests with a new and specialized way to accelerate their regeneration and recovery," said Ara Patterson, Vice President of Food and Beverage and Spa Innovation at Equinox Hotels. "The Spa currently offers a variety of high-performance treatments spanning from facials and full body treatments to techno-therapies designed to enhance guests' health and performance and icoone roboderm® is the perfect compliment."

The Icoone Roboderm, which delivers non-invasive, customized body sculpting to help shape the silhouette, will be available in two treatment offerings:

Precision Body Sculpt – Achieve optimal outer and inner body excellence. This treatment sculpts the body, firms the skin, reduces the appearance of cellulite, relieves muscle pain, improves blood circulation, and optimizes lymphatic drainage restoring a harmonious body shape. Available in 60- or 90-minute sessions.

Power Lift for Face + Body – This treatment sculpts and contours the body to oxygenate and reinvigorate the face. The icoone stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, smoothing signs of aging, and restoring the elasticity and firmness of the tissues, making you look visibly younger. Available in 60- or 90-minute sessions.

In conjunction with the debut of the Icoone Roboderm® Treatment, The Spa by Equinox Hotels will also offer high-tech and high-touch pairings with Biologique Recherche, a manual treatment revered for its highly effective results for the body and face. Offerings include:

Silhouette Shaper – This stimulating, manual contouring body treatment combines lymphatic drainage, deep anti-cellulite massage and glove sculpting to shape and contour the body. Concentrated active ingredients that stimulate tissues and help break down adipose cells to skin look smooth and toned. The ultimate silhouette shaper. Available in 60- or 90-minute sessions.

Polish + Glow – Regenerate and hydrate your body with a combination of exfoliating active ingredients and massage techniques. This treatment is beneficial for dehydrated skin in need of a deep exfoliation and hydration. A combination of acids and mechanical exfoliation reveals smoother skin texture. The massaging application of hydrating cream replenishes moisture, leaving skin toned and glowing. Available in 60-minute sessions.

Exclusively at The Spa at Equinox Hotels, icoone roboderm® and Biologique Recherche come together through a high-tech and high-touch Accelerated Circuit. This experience is designed to enhance the silhouette in just three weeks. The weekly program includes two precision Body Sculpt icoone roboderm® tech treatments, combined with one Biologique Recherche Silhouette Shaper manual body sculpting treatment. Available in 60-minute sessions; three treatments per week, for three weeks.

"Skin Science Solutions is thrilled to have Equinox Hotels as a partner offering icoone robodermⓇ, treatments for their guests and locals. Equinox Hotels delivers a parallel brand alignment for the couture experience icoone delivers with its triad of lymphatic drainage, skin rejuvenation and silhouette remodeling benefits. The ability to use icoone roboderm® on any guest up to twice daily can transform any silhouette, even over a brief, weekend stay," explains Stan Kapica, President at Skin Science Solutions, the exclusive US distributor of icoone roboderm®.

Through microstimulation, icoone roboderm® technology offers a wide range of customizable and effective treatments for both the face and body. icoone roboderm® promotes skin tissue oxygenation, skin cell regeneration, and boosts the production of collagen and elastin, resulting in smoother, firmer, and more toned skin in only a few sessions.

icoone roboderm® treatments contribute to the production of new collagen and to the maintenance of tissue tone. It is non-invasive and painless, and can be used every day, even on the most delicate and damaged skin. It can also be used to treat sensitive areas, such as eyes, lips, chest, neckline, neck, inner arms, thighs, knees, and ankles.

To book a treatment, or for more information on spa offerings, please call 212-812-9200 or visit the website .

About Equinox Hotel New York City

Elevate expectations at Equinox Hotel New York, a luxury lifestyle destination located in Manhattan's new west side, Hudson Yards. Featuring 212 guest rooms, five distinct suite types, a 27,000 square foot spa, a 60,000 square foot Equinox fitness club and an unrivaled address, the Equinox Hotel is an urban oasis that creates the perfect retreat to restore and regenerate. The ideal escape to restore balance both mentally and physically, Equinox Hotels promises an environment where guests can maximize their full potential so that they are at their peak throughout their stay and beyond. Hotel amenities include Electric Lemon, a sleek, expansive dining room and serene al fresco terrace overlooking the Hudson River, the Equinox Club includes an indoor saltwater lap pool, and expansive outdoor lounge pool with a wraparound terrace offering 360 views of Manhattan, a SoulCycle studio, an integrated high-performance spa, and private dining and event spaces. For reservations or more information, please call 212-812-9200, visit the website at equinox-hotels.com or follow us at @equinoxhotels.

About Skin Science Solutions

Skin Science Solutions is the exclusive North American distributor for i-Tech and Pagani, two Italian manufacturers of non-invasive anti-aging/silhouette remodeling and lymphatic drainage devices. i-Tech is the manufacturer of the patented icoone roboderm. Through microstimulation, icoone technology offers customized and effective treatment of the face and body skin, while simultaneously draining, firming and remodeling the silhouette. The icoone range of products is available in two versions, with and without laser/LED. Skin Science Solutions provides world class training and aesthetic and technical support for its systems.

