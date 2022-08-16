Empowerly Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Companies

The award highlights the demand for Empowerly's unique, data-driven approach to admissions counseling, paired with the art of best-fit counselor matching

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerly , a data-driven education technology company that provides personalized college admissions counseling and career guidance to students and their families, announced today they were named to Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest growing private companies in America. Empowerly ranked 995 overall, 19 in the education industry, 156 in California, and 43 in San Francisco, where the company is headquartered.

"This honor speaks to Empowerly's exciting and consistent growth after the last few years, and further cements our platform as the go-to resource for college admissions," said Hanmei Wu, Empowerly's co-founder. "We are so proud to say that Empowerly has been there for families through thick and thin — from navigating the 500-to-1 student-to-college counselor ratio, providing advice around new standardized testing policies, and tackling the uncertainties of virtual classes and extracurriculars. This award is dedicated to our resilient students and their parents, as our mission is to make their lives easier and guide them on the path to success."

In addition to supporting thousands of families in accessing admission guidance during a pandemic, Empowerly announced a $10 million funding round earlier this year to help grow its product and engineering team to scale, invest in existing and new acquisition channels, and prepare for the launch of the Empowerly mobile app. Empowerly also continued advancing its Empowerly Score, a proprietary tool that offers a holistic and comprehensive analysis of how an applicant measures against other students by evaluating their academics, extracurriculars, and written essays.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Each year, Inc. recognizes the 5000 fastest growing private companies in the United States over a three year growth period. The full list of 2022 Inc. 5000 honorees can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2022 . To learn more about Empowerly, visit www.empowerly.com .

Empowerly is a data-driven education technology company that provides personalized college and career guidance to students and their families. To date, Empowerly has raised $12 million from investors, including Goodwater Capital, FJ Labs, Scrum Ventures, Translink Capital, Azure Capital Partners, Spero Ventures, Thinkplus Ventures and Mentors Fund. The company's mission is to empower students to become the most successful version of themselves. From college preparation, landing internships, and beyond, Empowerly supports students in achieving their academic and career goals.

