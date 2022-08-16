Clearlake Capital-Backed Discovery Education Acquires DoodleLearning

Acquisition Expands Discovery Education's Digital Product Suite in Math and ELA, and Strengthens UK Presence

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Education—the worldwide edtech leader backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake")—today announced the acquisition of DoodleLearning. The United Kingdom-based DoodleLearning's Math and English Language Arts products create personalized learning experiences that help improve students' academic achievement and confidence. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of DoodleLearning supports Discovery Education's mission to prepare learners for tomorrow by creating innovative classrooms connected to today's world. DoodleLearning complements Discovery Education's other award-winning digital services, which include Discovery Education's K-12 platform, Mystery Science, STEM Connect, and the Math, Science, and Social Studies Techbooks.

"Discovery Education is dedicated to creating a best-in-class edtech ecosystem that supports our mission to prepare today's students for future success," said Discovery Education Chief Executive Officer Scott Kinney. "This acquisition is an important milestone in that effort, and we look forward to both partnering with the talented DoodleLearning team and scaling the reach of their innovative, adaptive Math and English Language Arts products."

Prior to founding DoodleLearning, Chief Executive Officer Nicola Chilman and Chief Operating Officer Tom Minor taught Math in Great Britain. In 2011, after experiencing firsthand technology's ability to accelerate student learning, Chilman and Minor created an app combining high-quality digital content and educational supports that encouraged children to learn in an engaging and personal way.

Today, DoodleLearning offers four products supporting instruction in Math and English Language Arts for grades Pre-K to 9 that have been used by over one million children in the U.K. and around the world. As part of the Discovery Education family of services, DoodleLearning will continue to apply its educational ability to building and deploying affordable learning solutions for students worldwide.

"The entire DoodleLearning team is excited to join Discovery Education's efforts to build and scale a powerful edtech ecosystem of digital resources serving teachers and learners worldwide," said Nicola Chilman, DoodleLearning Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Our team will naturally fit into Discovery Education's mission-driven culture, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues on our joint mission to prepare today's students for future success."

"DoodleLearning is excited to join the Discovery Education team," said Tom Minor, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of DoodleLearning. "The company has laid out exciting plans to increase the number of instructional minutes it supports each day, and DoodleLearning is poised to play a significant role in this effort."

DoodleLearning is Discovery Education's latest acquisition. In October of 2020, Discovery Education acquired Mystery Science and in July of 2020, Discovery Education purchased Spiral. In August of 2019, Discovery Education announced the acquisition of Inspyro.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $72 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK and Dublin, Ireland. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

Contact

Stephen Wakefield

Discovery Education

Phone: 202-316-6615

Email: swakefield@discoveryed.com

Jennifer Hurson

For Clearlake

Phone: 845-507-0571

Email: jhurson@lambert.com

