Predictive electronics monitoring bolsters the reliability of Autotalks' V2X solution for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics, announced today that Autotalks has selected the company's health and performance monitoring solutions to enhance reliability of the TEKTON3 and SECTON3—the world's first chipsets to support 5G vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

Autotalks enhances 5G C-V2X chipsets with proteanTecs deep data analytics. (PRNewswire)

proteanTecs' cloud and edge analytics provide actionable insights and predictive data about the chipset's performance and quality, during production testing and in lifetime usage. The company provides monitoring solutions for ADAS, electric vehicles and autonomous applications. By incorporating proteanTecs as part of their zero defects program, Autotalks is giving automotive OEMs the ability to predictively monitor reliability with greater certainty.

"Autotalks sees reliability as a key requirement since the prime goal of V2X is automatically braking the car to avoid a crash. Our next generation chipsets are the first to support ISO26262 ASIL B system certification. In addition, in order to provide long term reliability and stable performance, we need exceptional visibility into the electronics," said Alberto Burger, VP of Operation, Quality and Reliability at Autotalks. "proteanTecs will give us the data we need to assure rigorous quality with predictive in-chip monitoring."

"Autotalks' V2X chipsets are ushering in the new era of road safety and shaping the future of mobility," said Gal Carmel, proteanTecs' EVP and GM of automotive. "Their sensors must operate robustly at high ambient temperature for roof installation. Autotalks will now achieve in-depth and high-visibility coverage during all chip production stages, while enhancing on-the-road reliability."

About Autotalks

Autotalks (www.auto-talks.com) is a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, which helps reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The company's chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution. Autotalks' advanced technology, to be mass deployed in the coming years, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

Press Contact:

Tamar Naishlos, Media Relations

tamarn@proteanTecs.com

proteanTecs logo (PRNewsfoto/proteanTecs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE proteanTecs