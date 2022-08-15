RackWare announces integrated data protection and migration for Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure

SWIFT 1.2 deeper automation, visibility, mobility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, a leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Mobility solutions, announced SWIFT™ for Microsoft Azure, a comprehensive solution for migrating and protecting stateful containerized workloads running on the Microsoft Azure. SWIFT is a converged disaster recovery (DR), backup and migration solution for Kubernetes and OpenShift that spans all platforms, clouds, and versions, meaning it can move and protect any Kubernetes or OpenShift deployment from any source to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

Moving and protecting stateful containerized workloads can be challenging, time consuming and costly. RackWare SWIFT v1.2 fully automates and manages the migration and protection of these workloads to reduce costs, time, and risk with flexible protection, simplified mobility, single pane of glass management, and support for a range of new capabilities.

RackWare SWIFT delivers unmatched flexibility in the handling of stateful containerized workloads, as part of any migration or DR transformation to AKS, any source storage type for containers can be transitioned to any of the AKS storage types, including Azure Disk Storage, and Azure File Share. This solution provides better security; simple, effective checkpoints; hybrid model support; simple, application-neutral migration, backup, and DR, and ability to migrate from any cloud to Azure quickly and simply.

"We are very excited to offer this solution to migrate and protect stateful containerized workloads with AKS," said Bryan Gobbett, CEO, RackWare. "Our strong Azure integration continues to deliver unmatched value to our joint Azure customers."

"The RackWare SWIFT solution integration with Microsoft storage options helps expand customer value for production scale stateful workloads on Azure," said Aung Oo, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Storage.

For more details, see the solution description at https://www.rackwareinc.com/rackware-swift-microsoft-azure.

About RackWare

RackWare makes data and applications mobile and secure. We empower our customers to run their applications and store their data in any cloud of their choice. Seamless mobility allows our customers to take advantage of cutting-edge services or reduced costs as they become available throughout the cloud universe. And if disaster strikes, whether that be of the natural or cyber-criminality type, our proprietary replication and sync technology has our customers protected. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London and Pune, India.

PR Contact

Linda Eldredge

linda.eldredge@rackwareinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE RackWare