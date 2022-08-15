Grand Welcome Announces it has Surpassed 750 Short-term Vacation Rental Properties in the U.S.

— Fast-growing Franchise Expects to Approach 1,000 by End-of-Year and Continues to Expand Franchisee Network Nationwide —

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Welcome, one of the fastest growing short-term vacation rental management franchise concepts, announces that it has surpassed 750 properties nationwide in its franchise network, representing a more than 200% year-over-year increase. Franchisee and revenue growth have doubled in 2022, as well, as the franchise has developed innovative operational strategies to aid franchisees effectively scale their businesses.

"In less than three years we have been able to launch the Grand Welcome franchise and have it become one of the fastest growing concepts in the market. We expect sustained growth over the next year, as we continue to address market needs in a manner unlike any other short-term vacation rental company," said Brandon Ezra, founder and CEO of Grand Welcome.

Grand Welcome now has franchisees and properties in 13 states. Each property is locally owned and operated, unlike other short-term vacation rental franchises. Grand Welcome exceeded 30 franchisees in July of this year and expects to double that number by the end of 2022.

Ezra points to three pillars for Grand Welcome's growth and appeal to franchisees:

Community-based – By having each franchisee serve as a member of their community, Grand Welcome is giving back to the areas in which they manage properties. This aids in the long-term success of the franchisee and helps the respective communities prosper.

Advanced Technology – Grand Welcome has developed a proprietary reservation and accounting system that helps franchisees operate efficiently from the first day of business. It also helps franchisees scale more efficiently for effective expansion.

Support – Franchisees have access to a back office administrative support team of highly qualified and trained professionals skilled in reservations, customer service, marketing, and accounting. It allows the franchisees to better focus on the properties in their territories.

"Our vision is to grow Grand Welcome through a shared passion and innovation that recognizes opportunities and seizes them. That approach led us to recently introduce a Tier 1 program to best address an underserved part of the short-term vacation rental business efficiently. Additionally, our expansion plans include international properties, as we expect to continue to set the pace in our market segment," said Ezra.

About Grand Welcome

Named one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top New and Emerging Franchises of 2022, Grand Welcome has become one of the leading short-term rental property management businesses in the United States. Founded in 2009, the company is consistently growing the number of franchise locations, properties, and range of destinations it offers to valued and loyal customers.

To learn more about Grand Welcome franchise opportunities, visit www.grandwelcomefranchise.com or call 803.991.4297.

