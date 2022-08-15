ActionIQ CX Hub Wins 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that it has been selected as a winner in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program , taking home the "Best Predictive Analytics Solution" award for the AIQ CX Hub.

"The annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program performs the deepest evaluations of the global martech industry to recognize and highlight the "breakthrough" martech solutions and companies," said James Johnson, Managing Director, MarTech Breakthrough. "We received more than 2,950 nominations from all over the world this year, and the AIQ CX Hub was selected after a thorough review, scoring and analysis."

ActionIQ helps enterprises pull together fragmented customer insights and putting impactful CX in motion with an extensible AIQ CX Hub powered by a CDP.

"We are thrilled to receive yet another prestigious industry trophy with the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award in the Best Predictive Analytics Solution category," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "Brands need the ability to extract insights from customer data to put in motion personalized, impactful CX. The AIQ CX Hub is the only solution that can combine the full historical customer profile with real-time events – leveraging both known and anonymous customer and account data – and provide access and usability to non-technical users to orchestrate the next best experience or customer journey."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global Advertising, Sales & Marketing Technology industry around the world today.

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com.

