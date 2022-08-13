THE AXIE INFINITY COMMUNITY GOES FOR THE SLAM DUNK WITH BIG3 CHAMPIONS TRILOGY

A Group of Community Members From AXIE INFINITY, the Largest NFT Game in the World, Announce The Acquisition of a Majority Holding of Fire-Tier NFTs for the Reigning BIG3 Champions TRILOGY Coached by Stephen Jackson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that members of the Axie Infinity community – the token-based online video game– have purchased the majority of the Fire-Tier editions of Trilogy, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the 2021 BIG3 defending champions. This purchase is part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced in April 2022, which leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits. Other BIG3 FEAT owners include DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Krause House, and Snoop Dogg and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have the Axie Infinity community, cloudwhite, Artic, Jihoz, Flying Falcon, baronar, Enjoi AxieChat, Coco Bear, RCTech, Aur, freak and AxieDAO on board with Trilogy," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube. "Partnering with the largest NFT-based game in the world demonstrates BIG3's commitment to meaningful Web3. Hopefully, with the Axie community behind the team, Trilogy can pull out a win this weekend and go for the Championship 3-peat."

The BIG3 playoffs tip off at 4pm ET on August 14th at Amalie Arena and will see Trilogy take on Rick Mahorn's Aliens for a spot in the 2022 Championship Game in Atlanta, GA, on August 21. 3-Headed Monsters and Power will go head to head for the second Championship spot. The league will conclude the season with its first-ever Celebrity Game and Inaugural All-Star Game on August 21.

"We are coming together as a collective group of Axie community members to usher in a new era of fan engagement through the BIG3," said cloudwhite. "The culture and passion that has been curated around the BIG3 is something we believe in along with unlocking new opportunities for players and fans. We look forward to competing against the other Web3 community owned teams and bringing home some hardware."

Known for its in-game economy, Axie Infinity runs on the Ethereum blockchain with the help of Ronin, a sidechain that minimizes fees and transaction delays. It's primarily focused on turn-based battles, either against computer-controlled Axie teams or live opponents over the Internet.

ABOUT AXIE INFINITY:

Axie Infinity is a game universe filled with fascinating creatures, Axies, that players can collect as pets. Players aim to battle, breed, collect, raise, and build kingdoms for their Axies. The universe has a player-owned economy where players can truly own, buy, sell, and trade resources they earn in the game through skilled-gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

