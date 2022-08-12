Sony Electronics' Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I Smartphones Offer New External Monitor Capabilities 

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today released a software update that enables new external monitor capabilities in the Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I smartphones.

In the Xperia PRO and the Xperia PRO-I, the External Monitor feature will now include Livestreaming, Wave Form and False Color capabilities. The Wave Form monitor function checks exposure and RGB balance. The False Color function assists with iris setting selections by making certain details for exposure more noticeable. The External Monitor software update will also enable Xperia PRO with extra control features for select Alpha camerasi. In Xperia PRO, the External Monitor feature will have a trigger function for Rec/Stop available via USB-C cable and also be able to provide status visibility on screen including REC status, shutter speed, F-number, ISO and EV Indication.

This update now allows creators to use their Sony Alpha camera to livestream through the External Monitor feature on their Xperia PRO or Xperia PRO-I. This allows creators to share livestream videos with incredible Sony Alpha quality.

Availability

This update is available on August 12, 2022 via a push notification to all Xperia PRO and Xperia PRO-I owners.

Notes:

i Compatible with the Alpha 1, Alpha 7S III, and Alpha 7 IV

